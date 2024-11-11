AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How To Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

As Afghanistan and Bangladesh prepare to square off in the third and final ODI of their thrilling series in Sharjah, fans and analysts alike are buzzing with anticipation. With the series tied at 1-1, Monday’s showdown will determine the ultimate victor in what has been an exhilarating and closely contested battle between the two teams. Bangladesh’s impressive comeback in the second match set the stage for an electrifying decider, while Afghanistan aims to reclaim their momentum and clinch the series on UAE soil.

After a resounding Afghan victory in the first ODI, where Mohammad Nabi’s explosive 84 and Allah Ghazanfar’s incredible six-wicket haul dismantled the Bangladeshi lineup, Bangladesh knew they had to respond decisively. Led by captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh regrouped and came out swinging in the second match. Shanto’s captain’s knock of 76 anchored Bangladesh’s innings, as he displayed both grit and skill. Alongside him, debutant Jaker Ali Anik contributed a brisk 37 off just 27 balls, pushing the team to a defendable 252.

Bangladesh’s bowlers seized the opportunity, showcasing their depth and determination. Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed, back in the ODI squad, played a pivotal role with his 3-wicket haul, giving away just 28 runs in 8.3 overs. The experienced duo of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman supported him ably, each claiming two crucial wickets to restrict Afghanistan’s chase. Despite Rahmat Shah’s fifty for Afghanistan, Bangladesh ultimately bowled out their opponents for 184, winning by 68 runs and leveling the series.

Afghanistan’s Key Players: Nabi and Ghazanfar Set to Bounce Back

The Afghan squad has shown remarkable promise throughout this series, with notable performances from both their seasoned players and rising stars. Mohammad Nabi has been a consistent threat to the Bangladeshis, bringing his vast experience and all-round prowess to the table. In the first ODI, Nabi’s 84-run blitz helped set up Afghanistan’s comfortable 92-run victory. Another standout has been young spinner Allah Ghazanfar, whose six-wicket performance in that match showcased his growing maturity and ability to deliver under pressure. He, along with Afghanistan’s spin wizard Rashid Khan, is expected to play a critical role in the decider.

While Afghanistan’s bowlers have impressed, the team’s batting lineup will need to demonstrate greater resilience if they are to counter Bangladesh’s potent bowling attack. Rahmat Shah’s consistent scoring has provided some stability, but Afghanistan will look for more substantial contributions from their top order, including Rahmanullah Gurbaz and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi.

When will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match be held?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match will be played on Monday, November 11.

Where will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match be held?

The third ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be held at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

What time will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match start?

The third Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODI will begin at 3:30 PM (Indian Standard Time).

What channel will telecast the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match live in India?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match will not be telecast live in India.

Where will Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match be streamed live in India?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

Bangladesh’s Strategy: Balance and Bowling Depth

Bangladesh’s depth in both batting and bowling gives them an edge in this final ODI. With Shanto at the helm, the team has displayed commendable unity and adaptability, bouncing back from early setbacks. The captain’s measured 76 in the second ODI laid a strong foundation for their total, and his leadership will be essential in navigating the challenges posed by Afghanistan’s spin-heavy attack.

The Bangladeshi bowling unit, spearheaded by Nasum Ahmed, has consistently troubled the Afghan batsmen. Ahmed’s return to the side has been timely, and his performance in the second ODI—alongside that of pacer Mustafizur Rahman and all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz—will be crucial in slowing down Afghanistan’s scoring. Bangladesh’s approach of mixing spin and pace effectively has kept Afghanistan on their toes, and they’ll look to maintain that momentum in the series finale.

What to Expect from the 3rd ODI

With both teams bringing their A-game to the series decider, fans can expect a gripping contest. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium, known for favoring spinners and offering slower bounce, will likely challenge the batsmen and make effective strike rotation essential. For Afghanistan, securing early wickets will be key to disrupting Bangladesh’s batting rhythm, while Bangladesh will focus on building partnerships and putting Afghanistan’s relatively inexperienced batting order under pressure.