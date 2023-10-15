In a stunning turn of events, Afghanistan's cricket team achieved a historic victory against defending champions England at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. This win, by a margin of 69 runs, marks a significant milestone for Afghanistan's cricketing journey, as it's only their second victory in World Cup history.

Afghanistan defeats the current world champions by 69 runs. Congratulations to all of Afghanistan. Finally, we achieve our first World Cup win after a long wait. Well done #AfghanAtalan @ACBofficials ________________

And a big thank you to all our Indian brothers and sisters_ pic.twitter.com/LtzflPrEtx — Wazhma Ayoubi __ (@WazhmaAyoubi) October 15, 2023

The game began with England winning the toss and electing to field, aiming to restrict Afghanistan to a manageable total. However, Afghanistan's batters displayed remarkable composure and quality cricket, managing to set a competitive target of 284 runs before being bundled out in the final over.

The star of Afghanistan's innings was Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who played an explosive knock, amassing 80 runs from just 57 deliveries. Ikram Alikhil also made a significant contribution, adding 58 runs from 66 balls.

England's bowlers, led by Adil Rashid, put up a commendable effort by picking three wickets for 42 runs in his allotted ten overs. Mark Wood and Reece Topley also played crucial roles, claiming two wickets each.

England Suffers a Huge Upset

In their chase, England faced a stern test against Afghanistan's skilled bowlers and were completely overshadowed by the Afghan bowling unit. England could only manage 215 runs. Harry Brook emerged as the highest run-scorer for England, contributing 66 runs from 61 balls, while Dawid Malan added 32 runs from 39 deliveries.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the standout performer for Afghanistan's bowling attack, securing three vital wickets for 51 runs in his ten overs. Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi also played pivotal roles, claiming three and two wickets, respectively. Consequently, Mujeeb Ur Rahman was deservedly awarded the 'Player of the Match' for his brilliant bowling performance.

The Mystery Fan's Reaction

While cricket fans and experts around the world celebrated Afghanistan's historic win, there was one reaction that stood out from the rest - the astonishing response of a mysterious fan, Wazhma Ayoubi, to this monumental victory.

Wazhma Ayoubi, a passionate Afghanistan cricket fan, took to Twitter to express her overwhelming emotions. She tweeted, "Salamat _______ I can't believe it. A historical win for Afghanistan ___________."

Wazhma's reaction encapsulates the sentiment of millions of Afghanistan cricket supporters worldwide. Her jubilation and astonishment perfectly reflect the significance of this win for Afghanistan's cricketing history.

Here's How Twitter Reacted

The cricketing world erupted on Twitter as Afghanistan secured this historic victory. Numerous cricketing legends and fans took to social media to express their admiration for Afghanistan's performance.

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina praised Afghanistan's determination and skill, while expert commentator Harsha Bhogle labeled this win as the "biggest moment in Afghanistan's cricket history." Former West Indies pacer and commentator Ian Bishop acknowledged the monumental Afghan performance, and former India coach Ravi Shastri saluted the team for their incredible performance.

Mithali Raj, former captain of the Indian women's cricket team, also shared her thoughts on this stunning victory, emphasizing its significance in the cricketing world.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar recognized Afghanistan's brilliant performance and acknowledged that it was a tough day for England. In summary, Afghanistan's incredible performance against England in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 has left the cricketing world in awe. This victory not only signifies a milestone for Afghanistan but also showcases the unpredictable and thrilling nature of cricket, as fans, experts, and players alike celebrate the underdog's remarkable achievement.