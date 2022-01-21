हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Afghanistan vs Netherlands

AFG vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Afghanistan vs Netherlands: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 1st ODI at West End International Cricket Stadium, Doha, 12:30 PM IST January 21

Check AFG vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction for Afghanistan vs Netherlands 1st ODI.

Source: Twitter

Afghanistan will take on Netherlands in a 3-match ODI Series and the 1st ODI will be played on January 21. Afghanistan last competed in the T20I World Cup 2021 when they performed very good in the Super 12. Rashid Khan will once again lead the bowling for Afghanistan, the master spinner now has 140 wickets in just 74 matches he played.

On the other hand, Netherlands haven't played much games as their ODI series against South Africa got canceled due to Covid-19. All the matches will be played at the West End International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

Match Details

Afghanistan vs Netherlands, 1st ODI

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Date & Time: January 21 at 12:30 PM IST

Live Streaming:  Fancode

AFG vs NED 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Scott Edwards

Batters: Najibullah Zadran, Colin Ackermann, Rahmat Shah

All-rounders: Pieter Seelaar (VC), Gulbadin Naib, S Ashraf

Bowlers: Fred Klaasen, Rashid Khan (C), Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Captain: Rashid Khan

Vice-captain: Peter Seelaar

AFG vs NED Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmed, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb UR Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai

Netherlands: Bas De Leede, Musa Ahmed, Colin Ackermann, Pieter Seelaar, Scott Edwards, Boris Gorlee, Clayton Floyd, Fred Klassen, Vivian Kingma, Brandon Glover, Ryan Klein

