AFG vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Afghanistan vs Netherlands: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 1st ODI at West End International Cricket Stadium, Doha, 12:30 PM IST January 21

Afghanistan will take on Netherlands in a 3-match ODI Series and the 1st ODI will be played on January 21. Afghanistan last competed in the T20I World Cup 2021 when they performed very good in the Super 12. Rashid Khan will once again lead the bowling for Afghanistan, the master spinner now has 140 wickets in just 74 matches he played.
On the other hand, Netherlands haven't played much games as their ODI series against South Africa got canceled due to Covid-19. All the matches will be played at the West End International Cricket Stadium, Doha.
Match Details
Afghanistan vs Netherlands, 1st ODI
Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
Date & Time: January 21 at 12:30 PM IST
Live Streaming: Fancode
AFG vs NED 2021-22 Dream11 Team
Wicket-keeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Scott Edwards
Batters: Najibullah Zadran, Colin Ackermann, Rahmat Shah
All-rounders: Pieter Seelaar (VC), Gulbadin Naib, S Ashraf
Bowlers: Fred Klaasen, Rashid Khan (C), Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Captain: Rashid Khan
Vice-captain: Peter Seelaar
AFG vs NED Probable Playing XIs
Afghanistan: Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmed, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb UR Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai
Netherlands: Bas De Leede, Musa Ahmed, Colin Ackermann, Pieter Seelaar, Scott Edwards, Boris Gorlee, Clayton Floyd, Fred Klassen, Vivian Kingma, Brandon Glover, Ryan Klein