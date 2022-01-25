AFG vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Afghanistan vs Netherlands: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 3rd ODI at West End International Cricket Stadium, Doha, 12:30 PM IST January 25

Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan will face Netherlands in the third and final ODI of the series on Tuesday (January 25). The Afghans are already enjoying an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after their 48-run win in the second game led by Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s brilling century. They will now look to whitewash the Dutch with a win in the third match.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, have struggled to find their feet in spite of a couple of half-centuries by their wicketkeeper opener Scott Edward – who scored 86 in the last match. With series already wrapped up, the Dutch will look to play for some pride and stun Afghanistan in the third ODI.

Match Details

Afghanistan vs Netherlands, 3rd ODI

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Date & Time: January 25 at 12:30 PM IST

AFG vs NED Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Yamin Ahmadzai

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (wk), Musa Ahmed, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar (c), Boris Gorlee, Saqib Zulfiqar, Ryan Klein, Philippe Boissevain, Fred Klaassen, Vivian Kingma