हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Afghanistan vs Netherlands

AFG vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Afghanistan vs Netherlands: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 3rd ODI at West End International Cricket Stadium, Doha, 12:30 PM IST January 25

Check AFG vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction for Afghanistan vs Netherlands 3rd ODI.

AFG vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Afghanistan vs Netherlands: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 3rd ODI at West End International Cricket Stadium, Doha, 12:30 PM IST January 25
Afghanistan will take on the Netherlands in the third ODI in Doha. (Source: Twitter)

Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan will face Netherlands in the third and final ODI of the series on Tuesday (January 25). The Afghans are already enjoying an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after their 48-run win in the second game led by Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s brilling century. They will now look to whitewash the Dutch with a win in the third match.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, have struggled to find their feet in spite of a couple of half-centuries by their wicketkeeper opener Scott Edward – who scored 86 in the last match. With series already wrapped up, the Dutch will look to play for some pride and stun Afghanistan in the third ODI.

Match Details

Afghanistan vs Netherlands, 3rd ODI

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Date & Time: January 25 at 12:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Fancode

AFG vs NED 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Scott Edwards (VC)

Batters: Hashmatullah Shahidi, Colin Ackermann, Rahmat Shah (C), Bas de Leede

All-rounders: Pieter Seelaar

Bowlers: Fred Klaasen, Rashid Khan (C), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai

Captain: Rahmat Shah

Vice-captain: Scott Edwards

AFG vs NED Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Yamin Ahmadzai

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (wk), Musa Ahmed, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar (c), Boris Gorlee, Saqib Zulfiqar, Ryan Klein, Philippe Boissevain, Fred Klaassen, Vivian Kingma

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Afghanistan vs NetherlandsAfghanistan vs Netherland 2022Afghanistan vs Netherlands 3rd ODIDream11Hashmatullah ShahidiScott Edwards
Next
Story

Gautam Gambhir tests COVID-19 positive, Lucknow Super Giants mentor experiencing ‘mild symptoms’

Must Watch

PT2M49S

Beating the Retreat: Drone laser show on Rajpath for 10 minutes