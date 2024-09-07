AFG vs NZ: Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium Greater Noida Becomes 124th Venue And 95th City In Test Cricket History

AFG vs NZ: In a significant moment for international cricket, the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida is set to become the 124th venue and Greater Noida the 95th city to host an international Test match. Afghanistan, playing as the ‘host’ due to the political situation in their homeland, will face New Zealand in a one-off Test, marking the first-ever Test encounter between the two nations.

A New Test Venue For Afghanistan

This match holds special significance, as the Greater Noida stadium will become the second ground in India to host its inaugural Test match without the participation of the Indian national team. Afghanistan will be playing their 10th Test since gaining full member status in the ICC in 2017, having won three out of the nine played so far. In stark contrast, New Zealand will be participating in their 471st Test, highlighting the vast difference in experience between the two teams.

While the stadium in Greater Noida has previously hosted five one-day internationals and six T20 Internationals, it will now witness its first Test match. Afghanistan, familiar with the venue, has enjoyed success here, winning three ODIs and five T20Is since 2017. The Afghan team, having used this stadium for several years, considers it a home away from home, alongside other ‘home’ venues in India, the UAE, Qatar, and Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan’s Journey In Test Cricket

Afghanistan’s rise in Test cricket has been remarkable since their inclusion as a full member of the ICC. The team will be looking to capitalize on their familiarity with the Greater Noida conditions to challenge a formidable New Zealand side, currently ranked fourth in the world.

However, the Afghans will miss the services of their star leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who has been advised rest. Top-order batsman Hashmatullah Shahidi will captain the side, while Tim Southee will lead the New Zealand team.

Challenges For The Greater Noida Stadium

Despite its significance as Afghanistan’s ‘home’ ground, the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex has faced logistical challenges. The stadium, managed by local authorities rather than a state cricket association, lacks the advanced equipment and resources typical of other international venues in India. These shortcomings became evident when rain impacted Afghanistan’s practice sessions ahead of the Test match, with waterlogged pitches disrupting their training schedule.

Nonetheless, the stadium’s proximity to New Delhi and the availability of world-class hotels and an international airport make it a convenient choice for Afghanistan’s ‘home’ games in India.

Test Cricket Returns To NCR

The Greater Noida stadium will be the second Test venue in the National Capital Region, alongside the iconic Ferozeshah Kotla ground in Delhi, which has hosted 35 Test matches since 1948. This upcoming match will further cement Greater Noida’s place in the annals of Indian cricket history.

As Afghanistan prepares to face New Zealand, the Test match offers a chance for the hosts to prove their mettle against one of the world’s top teams. While New Zealand brings experience and skill, Afghanistan will hope their familiarity with the venue and the fighting spirit that has defined their cricket journey will help them stage a competitive match.

Afghanistan’s ‘Home’ Venues In India

This will be the second occasion when Afghanistan plays an inaugural Test match as the host at a new venue in India. The first was in 2019 at the Ekana International Stadium in Lucknow, where they suffered a nine-wicket loss to the West Indies. Since then, Afghanistan has made notable improvements in their performance across formats. They have also played international matches at Dehradun and Lucknow, with the latter providing the best facilities among their Indian ‘home’ bases.

As the Afghan team gears up for this crucial Test against New Zealand, they will be looking to overcome the challenges posed by logistics, weather, and a world-class opponent to leave a lasting mark on the Greater Noida venue.