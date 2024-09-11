Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2791401https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/afg-vs-nz-test-pitch-report-weather-report-from-noida-will-the-match-start-on-day-3-after-losing-2-days-due-to-wet-outfield-2791401.html
NewsCricket
AFG VS NZ

AFG vs NZ Test Pitch Report & Weather Report From Noida: Will The Match Start On Day 3 After Losing 2 Days Due To Wet Outfield?

The Greater Noida Sports Complex ground has been battling adverse weather conditions, with continuous rain over the past week.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 08:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

AFG vs NZ Test Pitch Report & Weather Report From Noida: Will The Match Start On Day 3 After Losing 2 Days Due To Wet Outfield?

The highly anticipated Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand at the Greater Noida Sports Complex has been marred by weather-related disruptions, with the first two days washed out due to incessant rain and a persistently wet outfield. The match, initially expected to commence without hitches, now faces uncertainty as teams and fans alike eagerly await the possibility of play on Day 3. The weather forecast for the coming days and the state of the pitch will be pivotal in determining whether the match will proceed as planned.

Also Read: Sara Tendulkar’s Recent Picnic Adventure In London - In Pics

Weather Forecast: Day 3 Expectations

According to Accuweather.com, the weather forecast for Day 3, September 11, 2024, offers a glimmer of hope for cricket enthusiasts. The sky is expected to remain clear for the remainder of Tuesday, with no significant rainfall predicted, which could potentially allow the toss to take place and the game to start. However, the forecast for Wednesday suggests a 1 mm thunderstorm in the afternoon, which could pose a risk to the proceedings if the weather conditions worsen. Given the current situation, even a brief spell of rain could further damage the already compromised pitch.

Pitch Report: Current Conditions and Challenges

The Greater Noida Sports Complex ground has been battling adverse weather conditions, with continuous rain over the past week. The pitch, which had been under preparation for this Test match, has not been able to recover from the wet conditions. The ground staff have struggled to clear wet patches, making the playing surface potentially hazardous for players. The venue's inadequate drainage system has exacerbated the problem, leaving the ground in a less-than-ideal state for cricket.

The pitch report highlights that the drainage issues, combined with the persistent rain, have rendered the outfield and pitch unsuitable for play. Earlier reports indicated that the venue's drainage system was unable to handle the volume of water, leading to a soggy outfield and flooded practice pitches. This has not only disrupted the Test match but also impacted both teams' preparation.

Impact on Teams: Afghanistan and New Zealand

For Afghanistan, the weather has been particularly frustrating. Their one-week training camp was severely hampered by the rain, limiting them to just one three-day game instead of the planned two. The team had hoped to utilize these practice sessions to fine-tune their preparations for this crucial Test series. The repeated delays and the poor state of the pitch have disrupted their momentum and could affect their performance once the game does commence.

On the other hand, New Zealand also faced challenges with their preparation. Their practice sessions were washed out, and routine fielding drills were canceled due to the damp conditions. The lack of adequate preparation could impact their readiness for the match, adding another layer of uncertainty to the contest.

Venue Controversy: ACB’s Perspective

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has expressed dissatisfaction with the venue, highlighting the state of the facilities at the Greater Noida Sports Complex. An ACB official, speaking to The Indian Express, mentioned that the stadia in Afghanistan have better facilities compared to this venue. The lack of proper infrastructure and the rejection of alternative venues such as Lucknow and Dehradun, due to their T20 league commitments, have left the ACB with limited options.

TAGS

afg vs nzAfghanistan vs New ZealandAFG vs NZ Test Pitch ReportNoida weather reportAfghanistan vs New Zealand Test 2024Greater Noida Sports Complex groundAFG vs NZ Test match delayAfghanistan vs New Zealand weather updateAFG vs NZ Test match weatherNoida Test match pitch conditionsAfghanistan vs New Zealand pitch reportAFG vs NZ weather forecastGreater Noida Test pitch issuesAfghanistan vs New Zealand game delayNoida Test match rainAFG vs NZ Test ground conditionsAfghanistan vs New Zealand match disruptionGreater Noida Test match previewAFG vs NZ pitch analysisNoida weather impact on cricketAfghanistan vs New Zealand schedule changesAFG vs NZ Test match updateNoida rain impact on Test matchAfghanistan vs New Zealand weather forecastAFG vs NZ Test match newsGreater Noida Sports Complex Test pitch reportAFG vs NZ Test start dateAfghanistan vs New Zealand rain delaysNoida Test match conditionsAFG vs NZ Test pitch status
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Minors were deliberately made to pelt stones in Surat
DNA Video
DNA: Why Rahul Gandhi praises China in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah Remarks on Afzal Guru's Execution Stir Controversy in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Gorakhpur, Shows Strong Bond with CM Yogi
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Assam Destroys Illegal Encroachments in Kamrup
DNA Video
DNA: Man-Eating Wolves Terrorize Bahraich, Forest Department Fails to Capture Them
DNA Video
DNA: Kuki Terrorists in Manipur Launch Rocket Attacks on Meitei Villages, Similar to Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar hospital worth Rs 5 crores 'occupied by ghosts'!
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Who is Daisy Raina contesting from Pulwana?
DNA Video
DNA: RJD instructs workers to avoid wearing 'Gamchha'