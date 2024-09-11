AFG vs NZ Test Pitch Report & Weather Report From Noida: Will The Match Start On Day 3 After Losing 2 Days Due To Wet Outfield?

The highly anticipated Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand at the Greater Noida Sports Complex has been marred by weather-related disruptions, with the first two days washed out due to incessant rain and a persistently wet outfield. The match, initially expected to commence without hitches, now faces uncertainty as teams and fans alike eagerly await the possibility of play on Day 3. The weather forecast for the coming days and the state of the pitch will be pivotal in determining whether the match will proceed as planned.

Also Read: Sara Tendulkar’s Recent Picnic Adventure In London - In Pics



Weather Forecast: Day 3 Expectations



According to Accuweather.com, the weather forecast for Day 3, September 11, 2024, offers a glimmer of hope for cricket enthusiasts. The sky is expected to remain clear for the remainder of Tuesday, with no significant rainfall predicted, which could potentially allow the toss to take place and the game to start. However, the forecast for Wednesday suggests a 1 mm thunderstorm in the afternoon, which could pose a risk to the proceedings if the weather conditions worsen. Given the current situation, even a brief spell of rain could further damage the already compromised pitch.



Pitch Report: Current Conditions and Challenges



The Greater Noida Sports Complex ground has been battling adverse weather conditions, with continuous rain over the past week. The pitch, which had been under preparation for this Test match, has not been able to recover from the wet conditions. The ground staff have struggled to clear wet patches, making the playing surface potentially hazardous for players. The venue's inadequate drainage system has exacerbated the problem, leaving the ground in a less-than-ideal state for cricket.



The pitch report highlights that the drainage issues, combined with the persistent rain, have rendered the outfield and pitch unsuitable for play. Earlier reports indicated that the venue's drainage system was unable to handle the volume of water, leading to a soggy outfield and flooded practice pitches. This has not only disrupted the Test match but also impacted both teams' preparation.



Impact on Teams: Afghanistan and New Zealand



For Afghanistan, the weather has been particularly frustrating. Their one-week training camp was severely hampered by the rain, limiting them to just one three-day game instead of the planned two. The team had hoped to utilize these practice sessions to fine-tune their preparations for this crucial Test series. The repeated delays and the poor state of the pitch have disrupted their momentum and could affect their performance once the game does commence.



On the other hand, New Zealand also faced challenges with their preparation. Their practice sessions were washed out, and routine fielding drills were canceled due to the damp conditions. The lack of adequate preparation could impact their readiness for the match, adding another layer of uncertainty to the contest.



Venue Controversy: ACB’s Perspective



The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has expressed dissatisfaction with the venue, highlighting the state of the facilities at the Greater Noida Sports Complex. An ACB official, speaking to The Indian Express, mentioned that the stadia in Afghanistan have better facilities compared to this venue. The lack of proper infrastructure and the rejection of alternative venues such as Lucknow and Dehradun, due to their T20 league commitments, have left the ACB with limited options.