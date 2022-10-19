AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AFG vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up in Brisbane, 830 AM IST, October 18

NewsCricket
AFG VS PAK

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 07:31 AM IST

Babar Azam’s Pakistan will take on Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan in their second official warm up game ahead of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022. This is Pakistan’s last game ahead of their explosive opener against arch-rivals India on Sunday (October 23).

Afghanistan thrashed Bangladesh by 62 runs in their first warm up match on Monday but Pakistan suffered a six-wicket loss at the hands of England in their practice tie. Pakistan have played 19 T20Is before taking on Afghanistan in the second warm-up, six in Asia Cup, seven in the home series against England, five in the tri-series in New Zealand and one warm-up against England.

Even after so many contests where Pakistan had the chance to experiment and come up with a solid batting line-up, the Men in Green were seen confused who to play where when they fielded an eleven against England.

Match Details

Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up

Venue: Gabba, Brisbane

Date & Time: October 19 at 830 AM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

AFG vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-captain: Ibrahim Zadran

Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up Predicted 11

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Qais Ahmad

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Asif Ali, Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Live Tv

