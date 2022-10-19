AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AFG vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up in Brisbane, 830 AM IST, October 18
Afghanistan vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of AFG vs PAK, Afghanistan Dream11 Team Player List, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
Babar Azam’s Pakistan will take on Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan in their second official warm up game ahead of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022. This is Pakistan’s last game ahead of their explosive opener against arch-rivals India on Sunday (October 23).
Afghanistan thrashed Bangladesh by 62 runs in their first warm up match on Monday but Pakistan suffered a six-wicket loss at the hands of England in their practice tie. Pakistan have played 19 T20Is before taking on Afghanistan in the second warm-up, six in Asia Cup, seven in the home series against England, five in the tri-series in New Zealand and one warm-up against England.
Even after so many contests where Pakistan had the chance to experiment and come up with a solid batting line-up, the Men in Green were seen confused who to play where when they fielded an eleven against England.
Match Details
Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up
Venue: Gabba, Brisbane
Date & Time: October 19 at 830 AM IST
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app
AFG vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batters: Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Ibrahim Zadran
All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Nabi
Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman
Captain: Babar Azam
Vice-captain: Ibrahim Zadran
Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up Predicted 11
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Qais Ahmad
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Asif Ali, Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
Live Tv
More Stories