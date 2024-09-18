AFG vs SA Free Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan vs South Africa ODI Match Live In India?

The Afghanistan cricket team is locking horns with South Africa in their maiden bilateral series to play in the three ODIs, starting with the opener at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Wednesday (September 18). The Afghan team under the leadership of Hasmatullah Shahidi will be looking to win their first series over South Africa in any format. This will be the third time that both teams will play in the ODI format.

Earlier, the two sides faced each other in the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final, where South Africa dominated Afghanistan to ease to a win. Talking about their last two ODI games, the Proteas clinched victories in both games in the 2019 and 2023 ODI World Cups.

Afghanistan vs South Africa Free Live Streaming Details:

When will the 1st ODI between Afghanistan vs South Africa be played?

The AFG vs SA 1st ODI will be played on Wednesday (September 18) at 05:30 pm (Indian Standard Time).

Where will the 1st ODI between Afghanistan vs South Africa take place?

The AFG vs SA 1st ODI will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

How to watch the live telecast of the 1st ODI between Afghanistan vs South Africa?

There is no official confirmation on any broadcast partner for the AFG vs SA ODI series.

How to live stream the 1st ODI between Afghanistan vs South Africa?

The AFG vs SA 1st ODI can be live-streamed on Fancode.

Squads:

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Ali Khil (WK), Abdul Malik, Riaz Hassan, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran and Farid Ahmad Malik

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams.