AFG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AFG vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 match No. 32 in Brisbane, 930 AM IST, November 1

Afghanistan will take on Sri Lanka in match number 32 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at The Gabba, Brisbane on Tuesday. Afghanistan are yet to register a win in the Super 12 stage while Sri Lanka are ranked fifth with one win in three games.

_ JUST IN: Afghanistan lose star opener to injury at the #T20WorldCup!



Details on replacement and more _ https://t.co/gKDAG8ZWc7 — ICC (@ICC) October 31, 2022

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Dream11

Keepers – Kusal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen – Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ibrahim Zadran, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders – Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers – Maheesh Theekshana, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Rashid Khan (VC)

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Playing XI

Afghanistan: Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Full Squads=

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Asitha Fernando

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Saleem Safi