AFG vs ZIM: Allah Ghazanfar, Mumbai Indians' Afghan Teenage Sensation Claims Five-Wicket Haul, Scripts History - WATCH

Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar, who was recently bought by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 mega auction, has picked another five-wicket haul (5-33) to script history in ODI cricket. Eighteen-year-old mystery spinner achieved the milestone during the third ODI between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe in Harare on Saturday.

After winning the toss and elected to field first, Afghanistan bowled out Zimbabwe for 127 in 30.1 overs, with Ghazanfar and Rashid Khan (3-38) leading the way. Sean Williams top scored for the hosts with 60.

In reply, opener Sediqullah Atal scored a fine fifty (52 from 50 balls) as Afghanistan cruised to their victory target for the loss of two wickets in 26.5 overs at the Harare Sports Club for the ODI series win.

"It is wonderful to see youngsters like Allah coming into the team and making such a big impact," Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi said after the match.

"Allah is doing very well for the team and, hopefully, he can maintain this momentum and bowl well going forward," he added.

Watch Allah Ghazanfar's Impressive Five-Wicket Haul

Ghazanfar gets another 5-fer!



The spin sensation made light work of Zimbabwe's batting line-up to bag his 2nd 5-wicket haul in ODIs in only his 11th ODI. #ZIMvAFGonFanCode pic.twitter.com/7p4K4LbKYm — FanCode (@FanCode) December 21, 2024

Allah Ghazanfar Scripts History

Allah Ghazanfar, who is yet to turn 19, made his ODI debut earlier this year and has had a fine start to his career. The off-spinner has played 11 ODIs, picking up 21 wickets at an average of 13.57

In his brief international career, Ghazanfar has already registered two five-wicket hauls. He registered his best bowling figures of 6/26 against Bangladesh in Sharjah last month.

After his impressive five-wicket haul against Zimbabwe on Saturday, Ghazanfar joined an elite list of bowlers who have taken one ODI five-for before turning 19.

Overall, only seven players - Waqar Younis (5), Allah Ghazanfar (2), Rashid Khan (2), Aftab Ahmed (1), Gulsan Jha (1), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1), Wasim Akram (1) have taken a five-wicket haul in ODI cricket before turning 19.

Allah Ghazanfar To Play For Mumbai Indians In IPL 2025

Allah Ghazanfar will play for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 after the Afghanistan spinner was bought for Rs 4.8 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

"It takes a lot of convincing for us to go for specialist foreign spinners. We really rate Allah (Ghazanfar) as a package," Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani had said after the auction.