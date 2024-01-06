Afghanistan Announce Squad For IND vs AFG 3-Match T20I Series

Ahead of the IND vs AFG T20I series, the Afghanistan Cricket Board's Selection Committee has unveiled a robust 19-member squad for the upcoming three-match encounter against India. Ibrahim Zadran, the experienced opening batter, will continue to lead the side, building on the momentum of their recent 2-1 series victory against the UAE in Sharjah. The inclusion of regular T20I skipper Rashid Khan in the squad raises anticipation, although his participation in the games remains uncertain as he recovers from a recent back surgery. In Rashid's potential absence, Ibrahim Zadran, who demonstrated strong leadership in the UAE series, will spearhead the team against the formidable Indian side.

Squad Reshuffle and Key Additions

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, absent in the previous T20I series against UAE, makes a comeback, fortifying Afghanistan's spin department alongside Rashid Khan. Additionally, Ikram Alikhil, who was in the reserves against UAE, has been elevated to the main squad as the backup wicket-keeper batter, showcasing the team's strategic depth.

Strengths and Strategies

The squad's composition is a mix of experience and youth, with Azmatullah Omarzai, a standout performer in the 2023 World Cup, set to play a pivotal role as the prime all-rounder alongside Karim Janat and Mohammad Nabi. The formidable spin duo of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman adds a potent weapon to Afghanistan's arsenal, making their spin unit a force to be reckoned with.

Chairman's Optimism and Series Outlook

Mirwais Ashraf, the Chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, expressed his delight at embarking on their maiden tour to India for the three-match series. He emphasized that AfghanAtalan, far from being underdogs, has excelled in recent times, setting the stage for a highly competitive series against the top-ranked Indian side.

T20I Series Schedule

The much-anticipated T20I series is set to kick off on January 11 in Mohali, followed by the second match on January 14 in Indore and the final encounter on January 17 in Bengaluru. Cricket enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly awaiting this clash between two formidable sides.

Afghanistan Squad

Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.

India vs Afghanistan T20I series schedule

1st T20I- January 11, 7.00 PM IST, Mohali

2nd T20I- January 14, 7.00 PM IST, Indore

3rd T20I- January 17, 7.00 PM IST, Bengaluru