Afghanistan coach Lance Klusener prepares team for T20 World Cup from Durban, hails Taliban for THIS

Afghanistan head coach Lance Klusener believes that the Taliban-ruled regime is nothing but happy and supportive for the development of cricket in the country. Speaking to news agency AFP, the former South Africa all-rounder expressed content with the support the sport has recieved.

The Taliban are "all for promoting and supporting cricket. By all accounts they're very happy for us to continue and have been extremely supportive," the ex-cricketer was quoted as saying in their report.

Speaking on the new governance, Klusener added: "It's a huge, huge change for the country, for the people. It's going to take a little bit of time for everyone to find their feet."

The Afghanistan national team will be taking part in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held later this month.

However, with less than a month remaining for the start, Klusener is yet to reassemble with the unit in UAE, the venue of the tournament, instead he is devicing tactics sitting at home near Durban.

"We were planning at least a month's camp (in the UAE) but we are still waiting for visas, so that's not going to happen. We will try to get there as soon as we can," Klusener said about the current situation.