हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lance Klusener

Afghanistan coach Lance Klusener prepares team for T20 World Cup from Durban, hails Taliban for THIS

With less than a month remaining for the start of the T20 World Cup, coach Lance Klusener is yet to reassemble with the unit in UAE.

Afghanistan coach Lance Klusener prepares team for T20 World Cup from Durban, hails Taliban for THIS
Afghanistan head coach Lance Klusener (PTI/File Photo)

Afghanistan head coach Lance Klusener believes that the Taliban-ruled regime is nothing but happy and supportive for the development of cricket in the country. Speaking to news agency AFP, the former South Africa all-rounder expressed content with the support the sport has recieved.  

The Taliban are "all for promoting and supporting cricket. By all accounts they're very happy for us to continue and have been extremely supportive," the ex-cricketer was quoted as saying in their report.

Speaking on the new governance, Klusener added: "It's a huge, huge change for the country, for the people. It's going to take a little bit of time for everyone to find their feet."

The Afghanistan national team will be taking part in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held later this month. 

However, with less than a month remaining for the start, Klusener is yet to reassemble with the unit in UAE, the venue of the tournament, instead he is devicing tactics sitting at home near Durban.

"We were planning at least a month's camp (in the UAE) but we are still waiting for visas, so that's not going to happen. We will try to get there as soon as we can," Klusener said about the current situation.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lance Klusener
Next
Story

Punam Raut upholds ‘spirit of cricket’, walks off in spite of being given not-out in pink-ball Test

Must Watch

PT7M34S

Bollywood Breaking: Rhea Chakraborty turns down Bigg Boss's offer?