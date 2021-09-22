Afghanistan could be out of T20 World Cup even before playing a match, here's why

Afghanistan's cricketing dream could take a dash in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be played in UAE and Oman from next month. The development emerges just two days after Afghanistan inducted Naseeb Zadran Khan as the new CEO of the country's cricket board.

As per multiple news reports, Naseeb replacing previous CEO Hamid Shinwari was heavily influenced by Taliban, who have overtaken the country. And now there are chances of the country taking part in the ICC event under the Taliban flag, while the global cricketing body, ICC, monitors the situation.

Naseeb Khan, has been introduced as the new CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), by board's Chairman Mr @AzizullahFazli. He hold master's degree and has knowledge of cricket as well. pic.twitter.com/07qDH1hQjW — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 20, 2021

The ICC could hold a last minute meeting to discuss Afghanistan's participation in the event, if the country decides to play under the Taliban flag. A report in The Telegraph UK stated that members can vote the country out from taking part in the competition.

Afghanistan are scheduled to play their first game in the World Cup on October 25 in Sharjah, following which they will also lock horns with Pakistan, India and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that the ICC will discuss Afghanistan's membership in Novemeber. As per the existing rules, every full-member nation should have a women’s team.

Afghanistan at the moment are one of the 12 full-members of the ICC and they earned a direct entry to the T20 World Cup for being among the top eight nations. In order to suspend them, 12 out of the 17 ICC board members would have to vote against them.