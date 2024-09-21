Afghanistan Creates History With Emphatic 177-Run Win, Clinches First-Ever ODI Series Against South Africa

Rahmanullah Gurbaz's seventh ODI century propelled Afghanistan to a dominant 177-run victory over South Africa on Friday, September 20. This win gave Afghanistan an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, marking a significant milestone for the Afghan team as they secured their first-ever series win against South Africa.

Gurbaz's Record-Breaking Knock Sets The Tone

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the star of the show, smashing his way to a brilliant 105 off 110 balls. His innings included 10 fours and three sixes, setting the foundation for Afghanistan's imposing total of 311-4. Gurbaz's century was his seventh in ODIs, breaking Mohammad Shahzad's record for the most centuries by an Afghan batter in the format.

Gurbaz shared a crucial 101-run partnership with Rahmat Shah, who scored a steady 50 to support the team's charge. After Gurbaz's departure to Nandre Burger, Azmatullah Omarzai stepped up with a blistering unbeaten 86, reaching his fastest ODI fifty and ensuring Afghanistan finished strongly.

South Africa Falter In High-Pressure Chase

Facing a daunting target of 312, South Africa's response started on a positive note, with captain Temba Bavuma (38) and Tony de Zorzi (31) putting up a decent opening stand. However, the Afghan bowlers soon tightened their grip on the match, leading to South Africa's collapse.

Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers, delivering a sensational spell of 5-19 that dismantled the South African middle and lower order. Nangeyalia Kharote also played a key role, taking 4-26. The South African batting lineup fell apart, with none of the last seven batters managing to reach double figures. South Africa was bowled out for a paltry 134 in just 35 overs.

Historic Victory For Afghanistan

Afghanistan's 177-run win is their largest margin of victory in terms of runs in ODIs, surpassing their previous best of 154 runs against Zimbabwe. This match also marked the tenth time Afghanistan has surpassed 300 runs in an ODI, but it was their first instance against a top-tier team like South Africa.

The Rise Of Afghanistan And Downfall Of South African Cricket

Afghanistan's rapid rise in ODI cricket continues to impress, with this series win highlighting their growing status in the cricketing world. The performances of young talents like Gurbaz and the consistent excellence of Rashid Khan underline Afghanistan's potential to compete with the best teams.

On the other hand, South Africa's ODI struggles continue, especially in subcontinental conditions. Their inability to handle spin and pressure situations has exposed vulnerabilities, signaling a need for introspection and rebuilding as they prepare for future competitions.

Afghanistan’s emphatic series win not only cements their place as a rising force in international cricket but also serves as a warning to other teams ahead of champions trophy 2025.