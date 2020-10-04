Afghanistan cricketer Najeebullah Tarakai in ICU after road accident; condition critical

KABUL: Afghanistan cricket player Najeebullah Tarakai is in a critical condition after he met with a fatal road accident where he got hit by a car on Friday (October 2). Tarakai was crossing a road in eastern Nangarhar when he was hit by a car. He was immediately rushed to a hospital where he is in ICU at the moment.

Quoting Afghanistan Cricket Board’s interim chief executive Nazim Zar Abdulrahimzai, cricbuzz reported that the 29-year-old is in ICU at the moment and his condition is not stable. "Tarakai is critically injured and we are not sure what is in store for him," the website quoted a doctor as saying.

"National player Najeeb Tarakai was severely injured in a car accident yesterday and is in critical condition even after an operation last night. ACB has so far taken all necessary steps to facilitate his recovery in Nangarhar where he is under treatment currently," the official handle of Afghanistan Cricket Board tweeted on Saturday.

"ACB is also in regular contact with relevant authorities to assess his health condition and shift him to Kabul or outside Afghanistan as soon as possible whenever allowed by health officials. ACB staff and leadership pray for his speedy recovery and wish him good health," it said in another tweet.

Tarakai made his international debut in March 2014 and has so far played 12 T20Is and one ODI for Afghanistan.

He has played 24 first-class matches, scoring 2030 runs at 47.20 including six centuries and 10 fifties. In 17 List A matches, he has made 553 runs at 32.52 that includes a century and three half-centuries.

