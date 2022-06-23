NewsCricket
Afghanistan earthquake crisis: Rashid Khan requests Hardik Pandya, Shahid Afridi for THIS help, check here

Last Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 07:57 PM IST

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan is one of most known names in the cricket world around the globe. The leg-spinner recently posted a message asking for help for his country via his official Twitter handle. Rashid posted a picture of a small girl, who lost her family during an earthquake in Afghanistan. Atleast 1000 individual were found death after the horrific event and it injured over 1600 people, according to reports.

On June 21, a powerful 5.9 magnitude earthquake caused major damage in Afghanistan taking many lives due to which the cricketer rose up and seeked help for his country.

Rashid Khan captioned the picture, "This little angel is the only remaining alive member of her family, locals couldn’t find any other member of her family. There r many houses levelled to the ground due to landslide & people remained stuck under rubble and in outlying areas. PLZ DONATE."

Before this, Rashid also called out for help from his cricket friends and some big names in the world - Hardik Pandya of India, Dwayne Bravo of West Indies and Shahid Afridi of Pakistan.

Here is Rashid Khan's post...

