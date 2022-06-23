Afghanistan earthquake crisis: Rashid Khan requests Hardik Pandya, Shahid Afridi for THIS help, check here
On June 21, a powerful 5.9 magnitude earthquake caused major damage in Afghanistan taking many lives due to which the cricketer rose up and seeked help for his country
Trending Photos
Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan is one of most known names in the cricket world around the globe. The leg-spinner recently posted a message asking for help for his country via his official Twitter handle. Rashid posted a picture of a small girl, who lost her family during an earthquake in Afghanistan. Atleast 1000 individual were found death after the horrific event and it injured over 1600 people, according to reports.
On June 21, a powerful 5.9 magnitude earthquake caused major damage in Afghanistan taking many lives due to which the cricketer rose up and seeked help for his country.
Rashid Khan captioned the picture, "This little angel is the only remaining alive member of her family, locals couldn’t find any other member of her family. There r many houses levelled to the ground due to landslide & people remained stuck under rubble and in outlying areas. PLZ DONATE."
Before this, Rashid also called out for help from his cricket friends and some big names in the world - Hardik Pandya of India, Dwayne Bravo of West Indies and Shahid Afridi of Pakistan.
Here is Rashid Khan's post...
Afghanistan will be #BackEvenStronger - Donate now at: https://t.co/08jToN4YAC
I nominate: @safridiofficial, @hardikpandya7 and @djbravo47 to donate & nominate.
Please retweet and share. #BackEvenStronger pic.twitter.com/AO3yXyB21J — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) June 22, 2022
This little angel is the only remaining alive member of her family, locals couldn’t find any other member of her family. There r many houses levelled to the ground due to landslide & people remained stuck under rubble and in outlying areas.
PLZ Donate https://t.co/08jToN4YAC pic.twitter.com/7bmY454KuZ — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) June 23, 2022
Thoughts and prayers with the people and families affected by the recent earthquake in Paktika and Khost provinces.
Will provide our support at earliest and also initiate a fundraising campaign shortly. — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) June 22, 2022
More Stories