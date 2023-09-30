Afghanistan Mystery Girl Wazhma Ayoubi To Visit India, Will Watch India Vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup 2023 Match in Delhi

Afghanistan cricket team have landed in India and have started playing warm-up match ahead of Cricket World Cup 2023. They play their first match vs Bangladesh on October 7 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. India will meet Afghanistan on October 11 at Delhi. Afghanistan's mystery girl Wazhma Ayoubi will be pesent at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Wazhma had gone viral at the T20 World Cup last year after she attended the India vs Afghanistan match at Dubai dressed in traditional clothes and with a Afghanistan flag in hand.

This year at Asia Cup 2023, Wazhma could not travel to Sri Lanka or Pakistan to support Afghanistan cricket team but sent her support to the side from UAE itself, where she lives and work. Wazhma is a former model and an Instagram influencer. She has 687k followers on Instagram. Wazhma is also a fashion designer and she designed the suit that the Afghanistan cricket team wore while flying to India for the World Cup. Taking to Instagram, she shared the photo of Rashid Khan and wrote, "It's not about the suit, but about the quality of the man wearing it. It was an absolute delight to have had the opportunity to design the distinguished attire for #CWC23, specifically tailored with love for our esteemed #AfghanAtalan by @lamanclothing. PS: It was made on very short notice of only 2 days, but we pulled it off."

I will be coming to India for #AFGvIND on 11 October, in Delhi inshallah peace ___________ https://t.co/L1kBjXoSpT September 29, 2023

Wazhma will be watching the India vs Afghanistan match in Delhi. An X (formerly Twitter) user that asked Wazhma when she is coming to India. To this, Wazhma replied that she will be in India to watch Afghanistan play in Delhi on October 11. It will be interesting to see how Wazhma dresses up for this epic contest. Not to forget, Wazhma will be cheering for Afghanistan team but her second favourite team is India.

At the Asia Cup, with Afghanistan knocked out of the tournament only in the first stage, Wazhma started supporting India and also cheered for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. She made special posts on X when Virat surpassed 13,000 ODI runs while also smashing a hundred against Pakistan. Not many know that Wazhma was gifted a Virat Kohli jersey after the Asia Cup 2022 match by the man himself. She will be hoping to collect one more memorabilia after the World Cup clash next month in India.