Afghanistan Players Celebrate DJ Bravo Style, Dance To 'Champion' Song After Historic Win Against Australia In T20 WC 2024- WATCH

The Afghanistan cricket team made history in the T20 World Cup 2024 by defeating former champions Australia by 21 runs in a Super 8 match on Saturday. Afghanistan team players had a wi a massive celebration after their impressive victory. They defeated Australia by 21 runs, marking their first-ever win against the Aussies and keeping their semifinal hopes alive. Following a loss to India in their previous game, Afghanistan knew they needed a win against Australia to stay in the competition. They achieved this goal with strong performances from Gulbadin Naib, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Ibrahim Zadran.

Both Afghanistan openers scored fifties, providing a strong start against Australia. Later, the bowlers played a crucial role, with Naib taking four wickets and Naveen grabbing three, limiting Australia to just 127 runs. Earlier, Afghanistan had set a target of 148-6, setting the stage for their memorable victory and securing their place in the tournament's history.

Afghanistan Team Celebration DJ Bravo Style

The players celebrated on the field and continued their jubilation in the team bus, as shared by former captain Mohammad Nabi in a video on Instagram. They were seen singing and dancing to 'Champion', a song belonging to their bowling coach Dwayne Bravo, who had recently joined the team as a consultant.

The celebrations of Dwayne Bravo and Afghanistan team after won against Australia.



- DJ Bravo singing his Champion Song. pic.twitter.com/yPpT8LpNIn — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) June 23, 2024

Celebrations In Afghanistan

Cricket fans converge in large numbers in Khost province to celebrate #AfghanAtalan's historic win over Australia in the #T20WorldCup. #AFGvAUS | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam pic.twitter.com/F22TvOoDRq June 23, 2024

The Afghanistan Cricket Board, known as ACB, shared photos from Khost Province where cricket fans gathered to celebrate Afghanistan's historic victory over Australia in the T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan's Incredible Campaign

In the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan has been enjoying a remarkable journey. They clinched the second position in Group C with victories over New Zealand, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea, while suffering a lone defeat to co-hosts West Indies. This achievement propelled them into the Super 8 stage, where they are placed in Group 1 alongside India, Australia, and Bangladesh.

Following a setback in their opening Super 8 encounter against India, Afghanistan bounced back emphatically with a memorable victory against Australia, rejuvenating their prospects for a spot in the semifinals. Currently standing third in the group with one win and one loss, they maintain a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.650.

Afghanistan's next crucial encounter, slated for June 24 in St Vincent's Kingstown, sees them facing Bangladesh. Rashid Khan and his team are optimistic about their chances and will be hoping for an India victory over Australia to enhance their chances of securing a top-two finish in Group 1 during the Super 8 stage.

If Mitchell Marsh's team fails to beat India, Afghanistan will advance to the semifinals, while the 2021 T20 World Cup champions will be eliminated. Rashid Khan's team also needs to win their upcoming match against Bangladesh to strengthen their chances further.