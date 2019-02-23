Afghanistan script history in 2nd T20I against Ireland, post record total of 278

Afghanistan openers Hazratullah Zazai and Usman Ghani registered the highest partnership ever recorded in T20Is on Saturday during the second clash of the three-match series against Ireland.

Zazai and Ghani stitched a record partnership of 236 runs, shattering the previous partnership of 223 runs recorded by Australians Aaron Finch and Darcy Short.

278/3 - Highest T20I total

236 - Highest T20I partnership

16 - Most sixes in an individual T20I innings

162* - Second-highest T20I score

278/3 - Highest T20I total

236 - Highest T20I partnership

16 - Most sixes in an individual T20I innings

162* - Second-highest T20I score

42 balls - Third-fastest men's T20I ton Just a few records broken by Afghanistan today!

The former smashed 162 runs in 62 deliveries in a knock comprising of eleven boundaries and sixteen sixes. Zazai's knock is the second highest score ever recorded in T20Is with the 20-year-old further scoring the third fastest ton in men's cricket, consuming just 42 deliveries.

Ghani provided valuable support at the other end, scoring 73 runs off 48 deliveries in a knock which consisted of seven boundaries and three sixes.

This exciting partnership helped Afghanistan post a total of 278 runs in 20 overs, surpassing the total of 263 and 260 posted by Australia and Sri Lanka respectively in T20 Internationals.