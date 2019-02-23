हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hazratullah Zazai

Afghanistan script history in 2nd T20I against Ireland, post record total of 278

Zazai and Ghani stitched a record partnership of 236 runs, shattering the previous partnership of 223 runs recorded by Australians Aaron Finch and Darcy Short. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Afghanistan openers Hazratullah Zazai and Usman Ghani registered the highest partnership ever recorded in T20Is on Saturday during the second clash of the three-match series against Ireland. 

Zazai and Ghani stitched a record partnership of 236 runs, shattering the previous partnership of 223 runs recorded by Australians Aaron Finch and Darcy Short. 

The former smashed 162 runs in 62 deliveries in a knock comprising of eleven boundaries and sixteen sixes. Zazai's knock is the second highest score ever recorded in T20Is with the 20-year-old further scoring the third fastest ton in men's cricket, consuming just 42 deliveries. 

Ghani provided valuable support at the other end, scoring 73 runs off 48 deliveries in a knock which consisted of seven boundaries and three sixes.

This exciting partnership helped Afghanistan post a total of 278 runs in 20 overs, surpassing the total of 263 and 260 posted by Australia and Sri Lanka respectively in T20 Internationals. 

