हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Afghanistan

Afghanistan seal series against Ireland following Hazratullah Zazai's 162

In response, Ireland ended with 194 for 6 with skipper Paul Stirling (91 off 50) being with the top-scorer. Star spinner Rashid Khan ended with four wickets, conceding 25 runs in four overs.

Afghanistan seal series against Ireland following Hazratullah Zazai&#039;s 162
Image Credits: Twitter/@ACBofficials

Afghanistan on Saturday took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against Ireland after amassing the highest total in T20 Internationals of 278 for 3, which led to an 84-run win in the second game.

Hazratullah Zazai (162 not out off 62) and Usman Ghani (73 off 48) set a new record for the opening-wicket partnership with a 236-run stand as Afghanistan surpassed Australia's 263 for 3 posted against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in 2016.

In response, Ireland ended with 194 for 6 with skipper Paul Stirling (91 off 50) being the top-scorer. Star spinner Rashid Khan ended with four wickets, conceding 25 runs in four overs.

Hazratullah's unbeaten 162 was the highest score by an Asian batsman in T20 Internationals. It was also the second highest T20I score and the third-fastest men's century.

After Afghanistan elected to bat, Hazratullah blasted as many as 16 sixes and 11 fours in his unconquered innings, while other opener Ghani scored seven fours and three sixes.

Afghanistan had won the first T20 by five wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. The final game will be played on Sunday. 

Both teams will also play five ODIs and one Test after the T20 series. 

Tags:
AfghanistanIrelandHazratullah ZazaiUsman Ghani
Next
Story

Afghanistan script history in 2nd T20I against Ireland, post record total of 278

Must Watch

PT1M18S

Breaking News: Rajnath Singh brief PM Modi on security situation in India

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close