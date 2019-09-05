close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rashid Khan

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan becomes youngest Test captain at 20

Aged 20 years and 350 days when he walked out for the toss on the first day, Rashid broke a 15-year record held by former Zimbabwe wicketkeeper Tatenda Taibu, who was eight days older when he led his side against Sri Lanka in Harare in 2004.

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan becomes youngest Test captain at 20
Images Credits: Twitter/@StrikersBBL

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan became the youngest player ever to captain a Test team when he led his side in their one-off match against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Thursday.

Aged 20 years and 350 days when he walked out for the toss on the first day, Rashid broke a 15-year record held by former Zimbabwe wicketkeeper Tatenda Taibu, who was eight days older when he led his side against Sri Lanka in Harare in 2004.

Rashid was appointed Afghanistan’s captain across all three formats of the game in July after the team’s dismal performance at the 50-over World Cup, where they lost all nine of their group matches and finished at the bottom of the standings.

Rashid won the toss and elected to bat first and his side were 199-5 after 71 overs.

Rahmat Shah, who was appointed Test captain in April but replaced before he had the chance to lead the side, became the first Afghanistan player to score a Test century when he hit 102 while former captain Asghar Afghan was unbeaten on 50.

Tags:
Rashid KhanAfghanistanBangladeshTatenda TaibuSri Lanka. Harare
Next
Story

'Looks like you just paid challan': Twitter mocks Virat Kohli for shirtless pic

Must Watch

PT3M29S

6-year-old boy dies after falling in open gutter in Mumbai's Nala Sopara