Afghanistan Taliban crisis: What will happen to Afghanistan cricket team?

With an eye on the current turmoil in Afghanistan, where the Taliban have taken control, questions have been raised on whether their cricket team will continue to play or will they be ready to participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Taliban seizure has affected Afghanistan, not just socially, but it is also a massive setback to the sporting ambitions of the nation, which has made impressive progress at the international arena in the last few years, however, now the cricket team stares at an unclear future.

What’s next for the Afghanistan cricket team? Will they participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup?

Despite the crisis and turmoil, Afghanistan Cricket Board has made it clear that the team will be ready for action when the 2021 T20 World Cup gets underway in Dubai.

Speaking to ANI, the Afghanistan cricket team's media manager Hikmat Hassan said there is no doubt with regards to participating in the T20 World Cup and the board is also keen to go ahead with a tri-series involving Australia and West Indies to help in preparations for the showpiece event.

"Yes, we will play in the T20 World Cup. The preparations are on and the available players will be back to training in Kabul in the next few days. We are looking for a venue for the tri-series involving Australia and West Indies and that will be the best preparation for the showpiece event. We are speaking to some countries like Sri Lanka and also I think Malaysia. Let's see how that pans out.

"We are already set to play Pakistan in Hambantota and that series is also on. Also, we are planning to go ahead with the domestic T20 tournament which shall boost preparations for the players ahead of the T20 World Cup," Hassan said.

Asked if the board officials had a word with Rashid Khan or Mohammad Nabi as they are not in the country at present, he said: "We are always there to help our players and their families. We will do whatever is possible for them. Things are not affected much in Kabul, we are already back in the office, so there is nothing to worry about."

Afghanistan to start their campaign directly in the Super 12s in T20 World Cup

Coming back to the T20 World Cup, the two groups for the tournament, selected on the basis of team rankings as of March 20, 2021, see defending champions the West Indies pooled along with former champions England, Australia, and South Africa in Group 1 of the Super 12s, with two qualifiers from Round 1 joining them.

Group 2 will comprise former champions India and Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and the other two qualifiers from Round 1. Eight teams will contest the first round including automatic qualifiers Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with the remaining six who booked their spot through the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

Ireland, Netherlands, and Namibia join Sri Lanka in Group A, whilst Oman, PNG, and Scotland will face Bangladesh in Group B.