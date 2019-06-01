Afghanistan vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates

Gulbadin Naib-led Afghanistan take on Australia in the fourth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the County Ground, Bristol on Saturday.

Defending champions Australia will look to register a strong start to the ICC World Cup 2019 when they take on Afghanistan in their opening match of the tournament at the County Ground, Bristol on Saturday.

Former skipper Steve Smith has been in good form for the side in the warm-up clashes with a match-winning century against England. Smith will be expected to make his presence felt yet against Afghanistan who are more than capable of making their presence felt.

Afghanistan will be quietly confident of a formidable show against the Aussies having recorded a 3-wicket win against Pakistan in a warm-up clash after being handed a target of 263 runs to chase.

Australian skipper Justin Langer will be optimistic of a positive result for a fitness test which opener David Warner underwent on Friday considering his ability to emerge as a match-winner.

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Hamid Hassan