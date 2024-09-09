Advertisement
AFGHANISTAN VS NEW ZEALAND LIVE STREAMING

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming Of One-Off Test: Where And When Can You Watch AFG vs NZ Live In India?

The highly anticipated clash will take place at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground from September 9 to September 13, 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2024, 10:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming Of One-Off Test: Where And When Can You Watch AFG vs NZ Live In India?

Cricket fans are eager to know all the details about how to watch the Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test match. The match will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website, making it accessible to audiences worldwide. Eurosport will also broadcast the game live on TV. For Indian viewers, the match starts at 10:00 AM IST, while fans in Afghanistan can catch the action from 9:00 AM Afghanistan time.

What Are the Key Streaming Platforms for Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test?

For those wondering where to watch this historic match, FanCode is the go-to platform for live streaming. The app and website offer seamless streaming services, ensuring fans don't miss a single ball. Meanwhile, Eurosport is handling the TV broadcast, providing fans with multiple viewing options.

When and Where Is the Afghanistan vs New Zealand One-Off Test Happening?

The highly anticipated clash will take place at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground from September 9 to September 13, 2024. This marks the first-ever Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand, adding to the excitement of the event.

Which Key Players Could Steal the Show?

With star players like Kane Williamson for New Zealand and Hashmatullah Shahidi for Afghanistan, who will step up in this crucial Test match? Kane Williamson’s ability to anchor New Zealand’s innings will be pivotal, while Shahidi’s leadership under pressure will be equally essential for Afghanistan.

How Will New Zealand Tackle Afghanistan’s Spin Challenge?

In subcontinental conditions, spin often becomes the deciding factor. Will New Zealand's seasoned batsmen handle Afghanistan’s spin attack without Rashid Khan? The Kiwis will rely on their own spinners like Ajaz Patel and Mitchell Santner to counter the Afghan batsmen in these conditions.

Can Afghanistan’s Young Guns Step Up in the Absence of Rashid Khan?

With Rashid Khan out due to a back injury, who will rise to the occasion for Afghanistan? Fresh talents such as Azmatullah Omarzai and Shams Ur Rahman will need to bring their A-game against a formidable New Zealand side.

What’s at Stake in This Historic Test Match?

This is not just another game—what makes the Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test match special? For Afghanistan, it's an opportunity to claim their place in Test cricket against a top-tier team, while New Zealand looks for redemption after recent losses. Both teams will have everything to play for.

