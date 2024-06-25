The Afghanistan cricket team secured their place in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2024 by defeating Bangladesh in their final Super 8 match. Although Afghanistan's victory was well-earned, the game was marked by several perplexing incidents that stirred social media. The most talked-about incident involved Gulbadin Naib's oscar winning dramatic fall, clutching his thigh after Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott signaled to his players to slow the game down. This act caused both amusement and frustration, with former players questioning the authenticity of Naib's discomfort.

Gulabdin Naib's Hilarious Oscar Winning Act

Naib, who was fielding in the slip cordon, began complaining of cramps during the 12th over bowled by spinner Noor Ahmad. This occurred after Trott was caught on camera instructing his players to decelerate the pace as Bangladesh lagged behind the Duckworth-Lewis par score in the rain-affected Super 8 clash.

This has got to be the most funniest thing ever Gulbadin Naib just breaks down after coach tells him to slow things down pic.twitter.com/JdHm6MfwUp — Sports Production (@SportsProd37) June 25, 2024

Afghanistan Defeated Bangladesh

The match was frequently interrupted by rain, and at that point, Bangladesh was 81 for 7, two runs short of the DLS par score in a revised chase of 114 in 19 overs. Afghanistan eventually triumphed by eight runs, securing their spot in their first-ever World Cup semifinal.

Commentator Simon Doull expressed his disapproval, stating, “The coach sends a message out to say slow it down, slow it down, and the first slip just dives on the ground needlessly. That is unacceptable. He would have gone off anyway due to the rain.”

Cricketing World In Splits After This Incident

Following the incident, cricketers like Ravichandran Ashwin and Michael Vaughan took to social media to share their humorous takes. Afghanistan's performance has made the cricketing world take notice, shedding their 'minnows' tag and affirming their place among the elite teams in the sport.

Great to see Gulbadin become the first cricketer in the history of the game to get a wicket 25 mins after being shot … — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 25, 2024

Red card for Gulbadin Naib — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) June 25, 2024

Afghanistan vs South Africa Semi Final T20 WC 2024

Group 2 winners South Africa will play against Afghanistan in the first semi-final, while Group 1 leaders India will face England in the second semi-final. The South Africa vs. Afghanistan match will start at 8:30 PM local time on Wednesday, June 26, at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The India vs. England match will be at 10:30 AM local time on Thursday, June 27, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.