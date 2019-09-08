Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi bids adieu to Test cricket

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has announced his retirement from Test cricket, saying that he wants to give opportunity to the country's young players to take the centre stage.

The 34-year-old's decision came after the third day of the ongoing one-off Test match against Bangladesh at Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.

Announcing the news, Nabi said that his dream was to help Afghanistan obtain Test status and that is realised now.

"Test cricket is an important format that every cricketer wants to play. I have served Afghanistan for the last 18 years. It was my dream as well to help Afghanistan obtain Test status and that dream is realised now. We have a maximum of 1-2 Test per year and I want, instead of me, that a young player gets to play, since the emerging youngsters are playing well in domestic cricket. I want them to get the chance they deserve so that we have a good Test team in the future as well," Nabi was quoted as saying by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

Nabi, however, confirmed that he would continue to represent the country in the One-Day Internationals as well in the shortest formats of the game.

"I will strive to play ODIs and T20Is for Afghanistan as long as I am able to," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted the 34-year-old as saying.

Nabi appeared in Afghanistan's first-ever T20I and ODI before featuring in their landmark maiden Test match against India in 2018.

He was also part of Afghanistan's first-ever Test victory, which was a seven-wicket win over fellow newcomers Ireland in Dehradun in March 2019.