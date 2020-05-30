Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi, Kent mutually cancel contract amid coronavirus crisis

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi and Kent Spitfires have mutually decided to cancel the player's contract for the 2020 Vitality Blast in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that continues to threaten the entire world.

In an official statement released by Kent, the English county cricket club said that Nabi will not be making return to their squad this season.

"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi will now not be returning to the Kent Spitfires for the 2020 Vitality Blast," Kent said.

Reflecting on the development, Kent’s Director of Cricket, Paul Downton, said that though they want to see Nabi playing for Kent in 2020, the uncertainity around the cricket schedule during this crises makes it impossible.

“There was a lot of excitement around Nabi returning as a Kent Spitfire in 2020, but unfortunately the uncertainty around the cricket schedule during this current crisis means that this isn’t possible this year," Downton said.

“He was very popular amongst the squad, staff and supporters here last season and it was great to bring his experience to the Club first time around.Hopefully there will be an opportunity for Nabi to join us again in the near future," he added.

Nabi, who is currently placed at No.1 spot in the ICC T20I rankings, made nine appearances for Kent in 2019’s Blast competition and amassed 147 runs in it besides bagging eight wickets.

In his first appearance for the club in a Kent shirt, Nabi smashed four sixes on debut on the way to a quickfire 34 runs besides taking an impressive boundary catch at The Spitfire Ground, St. Lawrence against Somerset.