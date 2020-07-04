After clap push-ups, Virat Kohli shares video of his favourite exercise--Watch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian skipper Virat Kohli is a big fitness freak and there is no doubt about it. Amid coronavirus pandemic across the world, the 31-year-old swashbuckling batsman is making sure to keep himself fit by engaging in indoor workout sessions in order to maintain his chiselled physique.

Kohli, who is currently staying in his Mumbai apartment with actress wife Anushka Sharma, is indeed one of the fittest Indian athletes at the moment and he is trying level best to maintain his fitness standards despite the forced break.

On Friday, Kohli once again took to his official and gave insight into his training regime.

The Indian skipper posted a video of himself doing multiple power snatch reps, with a Punjabi song playing in the background.

Along with the video, Kohli also revealed that this is the one exercise he would love to do every day.

"If I had to make a choice of one exercise to do everyday, this would be it. Love the power snatch," Kohli wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

If I had to make a choice of one exercise to do everyday, this would be it. Love the power snatch 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

Earlier this week, Kohli posted a video of himself giving all-rounder Hardik Pandya's fly push-ups a unique twist.

"Hey H @hardikpandya93 loved your fly push ups. Here's adding a little clap to it," Kohli had tweeted.

Pandya was quick to reply to the video. He had commented, "Well done bruh I think it will be some challenge to beat this @virat.kohli."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hey H @hardikpandya93 loved your fly push ups. Here's adding a little clap to it .

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

Meanwhile, Australian opener David Warner was also quite impressed with Kohli's fly push-ups as he wrote, "On point like your cover drive boss @virat.kohli."

Kohli was all set to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2020 Indian Premier League. However, the IPL 2020, which was originally scheduled to take place from March 29 to May 24, was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI in April due to coronavirus pandemic.

 

Virat Kohli
