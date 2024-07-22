In a dramatic turn of events, Hardik Pandya's cricketing career has hit a snag. Once considered the natural successor to Rohit Sharma in T20Is, Hardik now finds himself stripped of both the captaincy and vice-captaincy roles. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the selection committee, citing concerns about his fitness and injury history, have put Hardik’s future in the 50-over format under scrutiny.

The Rise and Fall



Hardik Pandya’s journey has been a rollercoaster. After a triumphant T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, where his leadership was pivotal, the recent developments have come as a shock. The BCCI's decision to overlook him for leadership roles signals a deeper concern about his ability to sustain performance levels, particularly in the longer formats of the game.



Fitness Concerns and Endurance Tests



Hardik’s injury history has been a persistent issue. Despite excelling in T20Is, where he only needs to bowl four overs, his endurance in longer formats remains untested. A BCCI source, speaking to the Times of India, highlighted the selectors' concerns:



"While he has done exceptionally well bowling just four overs in T20 cricket after returning from his injury, Hardik hasn't been tested in longer formats. His endurance needs to be monitored. The selectors will keep a watch on how he goes in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the end of the year."

The Vijay Hazare Trophy, an Indian domestic one-day competition, is now crucial for Hardik. His performance in this tournament will likely determine his fate in India's ODI squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy.



Personal Reasons or Tactical Move?



Hardik's recent request for a break from the ODI series against Sri Lanka, citing personal reasons, adds another layer to the story. While personal issues can certainly be genuine, the timing has sparked speculation. Is it a tactical move to focus on regaining fitness and form, or a signal that he foresees the impending challenges in cementing his spot?



Impact on Team India



Hardik’s potential exclusion from the ODI setup could have significant implications for Team India. His all-round abilities, especially his explosive batting and handy medium-pace bowling, provide balance to the team. However, as the BCCI source indicated, his recent batting form has not been as impactful as before:

"Hardik's batting has not been as explosive as it used to be. He played well in the T20 World Cup but his true value comes through if he is bowling well and finishing his quota of overs. His last ODI was during the World Cup last year when he got injured. It means he would not have played ODIs for over a year. His workload needs to be monitored."



The upcoming series and domestic matches are now pivotal for Hardik. The selectors will be closely watching his performance, especially his ability to bowl a full quota of overs in ODIs.