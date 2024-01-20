After Separation With Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Marries Again, Posts Pic With His Second Wife On Instagram; See Photo

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, known for his marriage to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in 2010, recently set the internet abuzz with news of his second marriage. This time, he exchanged vows with Sana Javed, a renowned Pakistani actress who has made her mark in Urdu television. The social media sphere lit up as Shoaib Malik shared pictures of his wedding on Instagram, accompanied by a heartfelt caption. In a post adorned with the caption "Alhamdullilah ," Shoaib Malik expressed gratitude, quoting "And We created you in pairs" - وَخَلَقْنَاكُمْ أَزْوَاجًا. The pictures, capturing moments of the joyous occasion, quickly went viral, resonating across social media platforms.

Backtrack: Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik's Past

Before delving into Shoaib's current marital bliss, it's essential to revisit the past. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik were a power couple in the sports world, tying the knot on April 12, 2010, in a cross-cultural ceremony. However, recent times have seen the couple facing challenges, with speculations about their marriage troubles making headlines.

Sania Mirza's Cryptic Posts

Sania Mirza's Instagram stories have been fueling speculations, especially a recent quote stating, "Divorce is hard." Another post hinted at the difficulty of maintaining peace in one's heart when disturbed. Notably, both Sania and Shoaib have removed pictures featuring each other from their respective social media accounts, intensifying rumors of an impending divorce.

Shoaib's New Chapter: Sana Javed

While Sania and Shoaib navigate through a challenging phase, Shoaib Malik embarks on a new chapter with Sana Javed. Let's take a closer look at the talented actress.

About Sana Javed

Sana Javed, born on 25 March 1993 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is a Pakistani actress known for her roles in Urdu television. Graduating from the University of Karachi, she debuted in 2012 with "Shehr-e-Zaat" and has since garnered acclaim for her performances in dramas like "Khaani," "Ruswai," and "Dunk."

Personal Life

Sana Javed's personal life took a joyous turn in October 2020 when she tied the knot with singer Umair Jaswal in a private Nikah ceremony at her Karachi home.