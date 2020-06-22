After Grigor Dimitrov, Croatian tennis star Borna Coric tests positive for coronavirus

After Belgurian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov tested positive for coronavirus, Croatia's Borna Coric has also been diagnosed with the novel virus that continues to threathen the entire world.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Coric confirmed that he has been tested positive for COVID-19, but he continues to remain assymptomatic.

The 23-year-old also asked everyone who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested.

"Hi everyone, I wanted to inform you all that I tested positive for Covid-19. I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during the last few days gets tested! I am really sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am feeling well and don't have any symptoms. Please stay safe and healthy. Lot of love to all!" Coric wrote on Twitter.

As a result, Coric becomes the second tennis player to come in contract with the pandemic.

Earlier, Dimitrov took to his official Instagram account to confirm the news of being diagnosed with COVID-19 in Monaco.

"Hi Everyone-I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for Covid-19. I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions. I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy," the tennis star had written in his post.



It should be noted that Coric locked horns with Dimitrov over the weekend in the Adria Tour exhibition tournament in Croatia this month.

The likes of Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem among others also took part in the tournament.

However, the final clash of the Adria Tour scheduled to be played between world number one Djokovic and Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev was cancelled after Dimitrov revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19.