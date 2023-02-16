After India Drop to No 2 From No 1 in ICC Test Rankings Within Hours, ICC Get Brutally Trolled for Goof-Up

After International Cricket Council (ICC) made a mistake of putting Team India on top of the ICC Test team rankings on Wednesday, February 15, it revised the standings. But that did not save them from getting roasted on social media platforms. On Wednesday afternoon, India were declared as Number 1 team in the world in Tests. However, hours later, the world cricket body tweeted out a fresh release in which they stated that Australia were still the number 1 side in the world in the longest format of the game. After ICC made India No 1 in Tests, the Men in Blue had become the number 1 side in the world across formats, a feat which was hailed by India fans. However, the celebrations did not last long as ICC corrected its rankings by evening and also apologised for the mistake.

"The ICC acknowledges, for a short period of time on February 15, 2023 that, due to a technical error, India were erroneously displayed as the No.1 Test team on the ICC website. We apologise for any inconvenience caused," read a note at the end of the release.

The India fans were disappointed by this mistake and trolled ICC on Twitter.

The way #ICCRankings are getting changed within few hours now I need to get #TwitterBlue to edit the stats in my tweet. _ — Saam__ (@comedysambha) February 15, 2023

When @ICC had a Steve Harvey moment! _____

Now they rectified the system error and it's not #India but it's #Australia the No 1 test team#ICCRankings #CricketTwitter — Indoosan (@Indooshan) February 15, 2023

ICC BLUNDER continues, another BIG GAFFE makes India World No 1 team across formats, ICC rectifies hours later _ #ICCRankings



But we are still gone clinch the no.1 spot, if we win the Delhi test #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/OIh2PX37wp — Naveen KCPD_ (@naveen_rts) February 15, 2023

How can Australia overtake India without any play between the two updates? How are these rankings calculated, the fans who give you billions in revenue have a right and need to know. Please provide full details — Anuvab Biswas (@abiswas25) February 15, 2023

Australia, despite a big loss in the first Test, have 126 points. India have 115 points and would be aiming to win Delhi Test to strengthen their chances of toppling Aussies from the top spot.

India and Australia also have one eye on the World Test Championship 2023 final. Both are frontrunners to play the WTC 2023 final to be held at The Oval in London from June 7 to 11.

Australia would be looking at short-term targets as of now. After getting knocked out in Nagpur, their first immediate goal will be to win the second Test match in Delhi that starts on February 17. If Australia lose at Arun Jaitley Stadium, they will lose the chance to win back the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.