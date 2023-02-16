topStoriesenglish2573920
ICC TEST TEAM RANKINGS

After India Drop to No 2 From No 1 in ICC Test Rankings Within Hours, ICC Get Brutally Trolled for Goof-Up

ICC received the flak of upset Indian fans on Twitter after they mistakenly put Indian cricket team on top of the Test rankings on Wednesday before realising the goof-up and correcting their stance  

Feb 16, 2023

After International Cricket Council (ICC) made a mistake of putting Team India on top of the ICC Test team rankings on Wednesday, February 15, it revised the standings. But that did not save them from getting roasted on social media platforms. On Wednesday afternoon, India were declared as Number 1 team in the world in Tests. However, hours later, the world cricket body tweeted out a fresh release in which they stated that Australia were still the number 1 side in the world in the longest format of the game. After ICC made India No 1 in Tests, the Men in Blue had become the number 1 side in the world across formats, a feat which was hailed by India fans. However, the celebrations did not last long as ICC corrected its rankings by evening and also apologised for the mistake.

"The ICC acknowledges, for a short period of time on February 15, 2023 that, due to a technical error, India were erroneously displayed as the No.1 Test team on the ICC website. We apologise for any inconvenience caused," read a note at the end of the release.

The India fans were disappointed by this mistake and trolled ICC on Twitter. 

Australia, despite a big loss in the first Test, have 126 points. India have 115 points and would be aiming to win Delhi Test to strengthen their chances of toppling Aussies from the top spot.

India and Australia also have one eye on the World Test Championship 2023 final. Both are frontrunners to play the WTC 2023 final to be held at The Oval in London from June 7 to 11. 

Australia would be looking at short-term targets as of now. After getting knocked out in Nagpur, their first immediate goal will be to win the second Test match in Delhi that starts on February 17. If Australia lose at Arun Jaitley Stadium, they will lose the chance to win back the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. 

