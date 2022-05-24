हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

After IPL 2022 disappointment, Arjun Tendulkar not included in Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy knockouts

In February this year, Arjun Tendulkar and India batter Ajinkya Rahane were named in the Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad. The left-handed allrounder, who has represented Mumbai in T20 matches, is yet to make his first-class debut. 

After IPL 2022 disappointment, Arjun Tendulkar not included in Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy knockouts
Source: Twitter

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has not been included in the Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad for the knockout matches to be held in June. Prithvi Shaw will lead the squad that also includes fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhaval Kulkarni, and Tushar Deshpande for the match against Uttarakhand in Bengaluru.

In February this year, Arjun Tendulkar and India batter Ajinkya Rahane were named in the Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad. The left-handed allrounder, who has represented Mumbai in T20 matches, is yet to make his first-class debut. Rahane is still recovering from a shoulder injury.

Arjun Tendulkar was picked by the Mumbai Indians in the IPL mega auction for Rs 30 lakh but did not get to play a single match even after MI were eliminated from title contention early after losing eight consecutive matches. The team management’s decision not to give him an IPL debut had generated much heat on social media with fans trolling Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma for their decision.

Sarfaraz Khan and brother Musheer selected

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Ranji squad for the knockout matches includes two brothers – middle-order batsman Sarfaraz Khan, who played for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, and his 18-year-old brother Musheer. An opening batsman and left-arm spinner, Musheer has done well for Mumbai in the Cooch Behar Trophy, thus getting a call-up for the senior squad.

The Senior Selection Committee of Mumbai Cricket Association led by Salil Ankola and comprising Gulam Parkar, Sunil More, Prasad Desai, and Anand Yalvigi also picked Arman Jaffer, nephew of former India opener Wasim Jaffer, for the knockout matches.

Mumbai squad: Prithvi Shaw (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Bhupen Lalwani, Arman Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Aakarshit Gomel, Aditya Tare, Hardik Tamore, Aman Khan, Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar, Tanush Kotian, Shashank Attarde, Dhaval Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Roystan Dias, Siddharth Raut, Musheer Khan.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Arjun TendulkarRanji Trophy 2022Mumbai Cricket TeamMumbai IndiansSarfaraz KhanMusheer Khan
Next
Story

"When MS Dhoni praised me...": Gujarat Titans batter Sai Kishore reveals how he felt after being lauded by CSK skipper

Must Watch

PT1M56S

Videsh Superfast: Anthony Albanese is Australia's new PM