After MS Dhoni, Indian batsman Suresh Raina also retires from international cricket

Just a few minutes after India's most successful captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, out-of-favour batsman Suresh Raina has also called curtains on his international career.

The 33-year-old, who is also Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings teammate, posted a picture of him with the experienced wicketkeeper-batsman and other CSK players and confirmed that he is joining Dhoni in his journey.

"It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!," Raina tweeted.

Earlier, Dhoni also took to his social media account confirmed that he is calling curtains on his illustrious 16-year-long international career.

Sharing a video of his cricket journey, the former Indian skipper thanked everyone for their love and support throughout his cricket career.

Raina last represented the national side during an ODI series against England in July 2018.

Raina made his international debut for India with a One-Day International (ODI) clash against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in July 2005.

A year later, he played his first international match in the shortest format of the game when he featured in a T20I match against South Africa in Johannesburg in December 2006.

Raina's Test debut came much later in July 2010. He played his first match for India in the longest format of the game against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

The Indian batsman amassed a total of 768 runs in 18 Tests, 5,615 runs in 226 ODIs and 1,605 runs in 78 T20Is.

Besides this, Raina also notched up 8,078 runs in 302 List-A games and 6,871 runs in 109 first-class matches.

Raina was also part of the Indian squad that lifted the ICC Men's World Cup title after a long wait of 28 years after a victory over Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium.

Dhoni and Raina are all set to feature for CSK in the 2020 edition of the IPL, which will take place from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The lucrative T20 tournament was earlier postponed indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to coronavirus pandemic.