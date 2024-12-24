After Racism, Jasprit Bumrah Faces Allegations Over Bowling Action Ahead Of IND vs AUS 4th Test

Jasprit Bumrah, India's ace fast bowler, has been the talk of the cricketing world following his stunning performances in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With 21 wickets in just six innings at an astonishing average of 10.90, Bumrah has dominated the series, earning praise for his unmatched skill and pace. However, his exceptional form has also sparked controversy, with allegations resurfacing regarding his bowling action.

The Allegations: A Renewed Debate

The controversy was reignited when veteran Australian sports commentator Ian Maurice publicly raised questions about Bumrah's bowling action. Maurice, known for his outspoken views, accused cricket authorities of not scrutinizing Bumrah's action due to a fear of being labeled politically incorrect. In a social media post, Maurice remarked, "Why has no one questioned the delivery of India paceman Bumrah? Is it not politically correct these days?" His comments have drawn attention to what many perceive as an uncomfortable silence around Bumrah's action, despite his repeated success in international cricket.

Maurice, in his post, clarified that he was not accusing Bumrah of throwing the ball. Instead, he suggested that the position of Bumrah's arm at the point of delivery deserved closer inspection. He went on to argue that in earlier years, such a delivery would have been "under the microscope" by cricket authorities. His remarks, though not a direct allegation of foul play, have added fuel to a debate that has simmered for some time.

Bumrah's Dominance: A Case for His Bowling

Despite the controversy, there's no denying Bumrah's impact on the series. His remarkable ability to swing the ball both ways with a short run-up has left even the most seasoned cricketers in awe. In fact, his performances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy have been nothing short of sensational. Bumrah's 21 wickets have played a pivotal role in India’s push for victory, including two memorable five-wicket hauls.

One of his standout performances came during the opening Test in Perth, where he led the Indian side in the absence of captain Rohit Sharma. His ability to generate swing on a dry Perth pitch helped India take control of the match, with Bumrah finishing the game with a five-wicket haul. The second came in the third Test at Brisbane, where Bumrah took nine wickets in the match, playing a key role in India’s dominant performance, although the match ended in a draw.

Bumrah’s ability to perform under pressure, especially in the high-stakes Border-Gavaskar series, has made him one of the best fast bowlers in the world. His actions, however, have not been without scrutiny, particularly given his unique bowling technique and the mystery surrounding his short run-up.

The Politics of Scrutiny

Maurice's comments have sparked a larger conversation about the role of political correctness in modern cricket. The idea that scrutiny is being avoided due to fear of accusations of racism has divided opinion. Critics of Maurice's argument point out that Bumrah’s success on the field speaks for itself, and there is no evidence to suggest any wrongdoing in his action. They argue that cricket authorities are simply following the rules, and Bumrah has been cleared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in the past.

However, others believe that there is a genuine need to ensure that all bowlers, regardless of nationality, are held to the same standards. The debate around Bumrah's bowling action has resurfaced because of his exceptional performances, and some believe that this scrutiny is long overdue.

A Legacy of Excellence

Regardless of the ongoing debate about his bowling action, Bumrah’s legacy as one of the premier fast bowlers in world cricket remains intact. His performances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy have solidified his reputation as India’s spearhead, and his ability to consistently take wickets has made him an invaluable asset to the Indian cricket team.

Bumrah's journey to the top of world cricket has not been without challenges. His unique bowling style, combined with his explosive pace and control, makes him a dangerous proposition for any batsman. While the conversation surrounding his action may continue to make headlines, there is no denying his place among the elite bowlers in modern cricket.