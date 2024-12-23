After Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Deep Faces Backlash From Australian Media For Speaking Hindi At Press Conference

In the lead-up to the pivotal fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Indian fast bowler Akash Deep has become the center of a controversy sparked by the Australian media. The young cricketer faced criticism for addressing questions in Hindi during a Sunday press conference, which some Australian journalists perceived as a deliberate slight.

The criticism, led by Channel 7, accused Akash Deep of continuing what they labeled a "pattern" of Indian players refusing to engage with Australian reporters. This follows a similar incident involving Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who also addressed questions exclusively in Hindi during a press conference on December 21. Channel 7 described these actions as a calculated "message" from the Indian camp, suggesting that the players were deliberately creating barriers to communication.

Indian Media Supports Akash Deep And Jadeja

Indian journalists were quick to refute the accusations, emphasizing that both Akash Deep and Ravindra Jadeja were simply speaking in the language they were most comfortable with. They also highlighted efforts to assist Australian reporters by forwarding their questions during the press conferences.

Prominent voices in Indian cricket defended the players. "It is a matter of comfort and authenticity," one journalist explained. "Akash Deep and Jadeja are well within their rights to choose the language they’re most confident in, especially in such high-pressure scenarios."

Simon Katich Weighs In

Former Australian cricketer and Channel 7 commentator Simon Katich weighed in on the issue, suggesting that the Indian team’s actions might be part of broader mind games. “Probably a few things unfolding that haven’t gone down well in their [Indian] camp,” Katich said. “It’s probably just the mind games being played given the enormity of the series.”

Ongoing Strains in India-Australia Relations

The controversy surrounding Akash Deep comes on the heels of another high-profile incident involving former Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Kohli publicly confronted an Australian media outlet for filming his family at an airport, raising broader concerns about player privacy and respect. The issue has further strained relations between the Indian cricket team and the Australian press.

These tensions have reportedly led to the cancellation of a friendly T20 match between Indian and Australian journalists. Organized by Cricket Australia, the match was intended to foster goodwill and camaraderie but was called off due to escalating hostilities.

Focus Shifts Back to the Field

As the series stands level at 1-1, the Boxing Day Test at the MCG carries immense significance for both teams. The pitch, expected to offer a balance between bat and ball, promises an engaging contest. Amid the off-field drama, both India and Australia will aim to shift focus back to the cricket, vying for an all-important lead ahead of the final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.