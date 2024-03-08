India captain Rohit Sharma is batting like a dream at the moment. He is playing with a sense of authority and has been a big reason why India are in such a strong position both in Dharamsala Test as well as series. Rohit slammed his second century of the series when he constructed a brilliant innings of 103 runs. Before that peach from Ben Stokes that hit the top of off, Rohit did not look uncomfortable for even a single delivery. He was cut to the task and played every ball on its merit.

Rohit had not started the series on a bright note. He scored 24 and 39 and in the first two innings of the first Test followed by 14 and 13 in the next match at Visakhapatnam. With India levelling the series 1-1 in Vizag, former England batter Geoffrey Boycott wrote a column in an English paper and slammed Rohit for his poor run, saying that he is past his best. Boycott wrote that Rohit is 37 years old and with just 2 hundreds against his name in last 2 years at home, he looks done in the format.

"Their captain Rohit Sharma is nearly 37 and past his best. He makes pretty cameos but has scored only two Test hundreds at home in four years," Boycott had written in his column for The Telegraph.

Later, Rohit fans took to social media website X (formerly Twitter) to slam Boycott, saying Rohit was still capable to destroy any bowling attack in the world. To this, Boycott had reacted by saying, "supporters of Rohit stop defending the indefensible he’s been a super batsman & still good but nobody gets better after age 36, we all decline in fitness reactions speed of thought endurance etc. doesn’t mean he can’t make runs but has to use all his experience to combat his age."

The statements are going viral again after Rohit slammed his second century of the series in which all England batters have struggled except Zak Crawley who has scored over 400 runs in 9 innings. Rohit still have one innings left in the series, if India come to bat again. He has exactly 400 runs so far, at an average of 44.44, with2 hundreds and one fifty.