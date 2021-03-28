After Sachin Tendulkar and Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath third Indian Legends player to test COVID-19 positive

Subramaniam Badrinath on Sunday became the third member from the Indian Legends contingent to test positive for the novel coronavirus. Badrinath confirmed the development on Twitter and said he is currently self isolating at home.

"I have been taking all the necessary precautions and getting tested regularly," Badrinath tweeted. " However, I have been tested positive for COVID-19 and have some mild symptoms. I will be following all protocols and will be isolating myself at home and will take the needful action as per advice from my physician," the cricketer added.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and Yusuf Pathan, who played alongside Badrinath in the recently-concluded Road Safety World Series, also tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Both the former Indian cricketers shared the news on Twitter.

"I've tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," Pathan tweeted.

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you," Sachin tweeted.