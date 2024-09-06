Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2788973https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/after-series-defeat-against-bangladesh-at-home-pakistan-to-shift-england-series-to-sri-lanka-or-uae-2788973.html
NewsCricket
PAKISTAN VS ENGLAND TEST SERIES 2024

After Series Defeat Against Bangladesh At Home, Pakistan To Shift England Series To Sri Lanka Or UAE

Pakistan's recent Test series against Bangladesh was a sobering affair. The Shan Masood-led squad faced a humiliating defeat, unable to secure a single victory in the two-match series.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 07:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

After Series Defeat Against Bangladesh At Home, Pakistan To Shift England Series To Sri Lanka Or UAE

In a major shake-up for Pakistan cricket, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering relocating the upcoming Test series against England to Sri Lanka or the UAE. This move comes in the wake of a disappointing performance at home, where Pakistan suffered a whitewash against Bangladesh under the new head coach, Jason Gillespie.

Also Read: From Cristiano Ronaldo To Robert Lewandowski: Top 10 Footballers With Most Career Goals - In Pics

The Disappointing Whitewash

Pakistan's recent Test series against Bangladesh was a sobering affair. The Shan Masood-led squad faced a humiliating defeat, unable to secure a single victory in the two-match series. The loss was compounded by logistical issues, as the second Test had to be moved from Karachi to Rawalpindi due to ongoing construction work at the Karachi National Stadium in preparation for next year's Champions Trophy.

This whitewash has not only impacted Pakistan's morale but also their standing in international cricket. Currently, the team is languishing at eighth in the ICC Test rankings—its lowest position since 1965, barring the period when they were temporarily absent from the rankings.

Potential Venues: Sri Lanka and UAE

Given the current renovation work at Karachi National Stadium, Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, PCB officials are exploring alternative venues for the England series. The series, part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle, is set to commence on October 7. Initially, the three-match series was scheduled to be played across Multan, Karachi, and Rawalpindi.

However, with the construction work at key venues, Sri Lanka and the UAE have emerged as viable options. If the series shifts to the UAE, Abu Dhabi is likely to be the preferred location due to Dubai and Sharjah hosting the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup from October 3 to 20. This scheduling conflict has made Abu Dhabi the only feasible option in the UAE.

Series Schedule and Implications

Should the series remain on its original schedule, the first Test will be held in Multan, followed by the second in Karachi, and the third in Rawalpindi. However, the potential shift to Sri Lanka or the UAE would require a recalibration of logistics and fan engagement. The PCB’s decision is influenced by multiple factors, including the need to provide a stable playing environment for the team and accommodate ongoing construction activities. Furthermore, this shift could have significant implications for fan engagement and match preparations, as the team would need to adapt to new conditions and potentially unfamiliar pitches.

TAGS

Pakistan vs England Test series 2024Pakistan cricket home series relocationEngland Test series in Sri LankaPakistan cricket news 2024PCB England series venue changePakistan Test cricket strugglesJason Gillespie Pakistan head coachShan Masood captain PakistanPakistan cricket team England seriesICC World Test Championship 2023-25Pakistan Test rankings dropPCB Test series shift to UAEPakistan vs England Test schedule 2024Pakistan cricket stadium renovationsPakistan England series in UAEPakistan England series in Sri LankaAbu Dhabi cricket matches 2024Rawalpindi cricket stadium renovationKarachi National Stadium constructionLahore Gaddafi Stadium renovationsPakistan England Test series newsPakistan cricket team bounce backSri Lanka cricket venues 2024England tour of Pakistan updatesICC Test rankings 2024Pakistan cricket rebuilding phaseMultan cricket matches 2024Abu Dhabi Test matches 2024Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test series whitewashPCB construction delays
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Team of sharpshooters ready to kill wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Issue of illegal mosque in Shimla echoed in assembly
DNA Video
DNA: BJP bets on Kashmiri Pandits on Habba Kadal seat in Jammu Kashmir Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to identify infiltrators started in Odisha too
DNA Video
DNA: How salary crisis deepens in Himachal Pradesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Detention Camp - Himanta receives threat against the action
DNA Video
DNA: Preparations underway to kill man-eating wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Netflix Controversy -- Why terrorists with Muslim names given Hindu names?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Madhabi taking money from ICICI Bank? alleges congress
DNA Video
DNA: Debate erupts again on the greatness of Akbar and Maharana Pratap