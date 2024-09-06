After Series Defeat Against Bangladesh At Home, Pakistan To Shift England Series To Sri Lanka Or UAE

In a major shake-up for Pakistan cricket, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering relocating the upcoming Test series against England to Sri Lanka or the UAE. This move comes in the wake of a disappointing performance at home, where Pakistan suffered a whitewash against Bangladesh under the new head coach, Jason Gillespie.

The Disappointing Whitewash



Pakistan's recent Test series against Bangladesh was a sobering affair. The Shan Masood-led squad faced a humiliating defeat, unable to secure a single victory in the two-match series. The loss was compounded by logistical issues, as the second Test had to be moved from Karachi to Rawalpindi due to ongoing construction work at the Karachi National Stadium in preparation for next year's Champions Trophy.



This whitewash has not only impacted Pakistan's morale but also their standing in international cricket. Currently, the team is languishing at eighth in the ICC Test rankings—its lowest position since 1965, barring the period when they were temporarily absent from the rankings.



Potential Venues: Sri Lanka and UAE



Given the current renovation work at Karachi National Stadium, Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, PCB officials are exploring alternative venues for the England series. The series, part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle, is set to commence on October 7. Initially, the three-match series was scheduled to be played across Multan, Karachi, and Rawalpindi.



However, with the construction work at key venues, Sri Lanka and the UAE have emerged as viable options. If the series shifts to the UAE, Abu Dhabi is likely to be the preferred location due to Dubai and Sharjah hosting the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup from October 3 to 20. This scheduling conflict has made Abu Dhabi the only feasible option in the UAE.



Series Schedule and Implications



Should the series remain on its original schedule, the first Test will be held in Multan, followed by the second in Karachi, and the third in Rawalpindi. However, the potential shift to Sri Lanka or the UAE would require a recalibration of logistics and fan engagement. The PCB’s decision is influenced by multiple factors, including the need to provide a stable playing environment for the team and accommodate ongoing construction activities. Furthermore, this shift could have significant implications for fan engagement and match preparations, as the team would need to adapt to new conditions and potentially unfamiliar pitches.