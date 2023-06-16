After Sex Scene Goes Horribly Wrong, Shane Warne Biopic Actors Land In Hospital

Actors Alex Williams and Marny Kennedy, who will playing lead roles in late Australian cricketer Shane Warne's biopic had to be hospitalised after performing one particular scene. As per a report in news.com.au, the actors had to be sent to a hospital after a sex scene they were shooting for went horrible wrong. Marny is going to play the role of Warne's wife Simone in the film while Alex is playing the role of Warne.

As per a statement from Kennedy, an accident happened during the shoot when the actors, during an intimate scene, fell on the floor. "It was during a little makeout scene from when they (Shane and Simone) were younger,” Kennedy said. "We were going down a corridor and we were meant to push into the bedroom and land on the bed, but we both completely missed the bed," she said.

As a result of accident, Kennedy has a broken wrist while Alex has cracked the back of his head due to the fall. The actors had to be rushed to a nearby hospital which happened to be the one exclusively for the 'elderly'. However, they got their treatment in the hospital. Because they were still wearing the costume from the film, their appearance seemed out of place, reported the Australian news wesbite.

Happy birthday - always in our hearts ___ pic.twitter.com/qL5NPIZnUk — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 12, 2022

“It was just Alex and I with our bleached hair, fully still in wardrobe, sitting there surrounded by elderly residents," said Kennedy.

The Shane Warne biopic will be a multi-episode series and the date of release has still not been revealed. The series, however, has received mixed reactions from the fans as they feel the film is going to profit from the life of Australia's great cricketer, who led a controversial life.

Warne passed away in March 2022 in a hotel in Thailand where he was in vacation. He was only 52. He was the first bowler to reach the landmark of 700 Test wicket and eventually finished with 708 wickets from 145 Tests. He also played in 194 ODIs, picking up 293 wickets in total.

Warne was known for his love affairs and was caught many a times in various sex scandals. There is no end to his scandals. He was also banned from playing any cricket for one year after he was caught consuming a drug.