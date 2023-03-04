One Year Since Shane Warne's Death: Story Of His Sudden Demise In Thailand That Shocked The World

A year ago today, (March 4), Australian cricket legend Shane Warne passed away while he was on a holiday with his friends. Shane Warne was regarded as one of the best bowlers who ever played the game of cricket. On March 4 evening last year, Warne's manager broke the the shocking news to the world that the 52-year-old Australia legend was no more. The intitial reports stated that Warne died alone in a hotel room under mysterious circumstances. Later, the police confirmed that he had died of natural causes. It was revealed that Warne had experienced chest pains prior to his death in Thailand.

Warne had a medical history of asthma and heart issues. He had a wild history of often partying which included smoking and drinking on regular basis.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course," read the statement by Warne's management.

Shane Warne is still the second-highest wicket-taker in Red-Ball cricket. He clinched 708 wickets for the Aussies which made him the highest wicket-taking bowler for Australia in Tests.

He also played in the all-famous Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Rajasthan Royals and T20 leagues in the world. Warne called it time from international cricket in 2013 but continued as a commentator/broadcaster of the game.

Since making his debut in 1992 for Australia, Shane Warne played 145 Test matches along with 194 ODI games taking 293 wickets in the white-ball format. He also helped Australia win the World Cup in 1999 and was also the highest wicket-taker in the Ashes, a rivalry series that is one of the most famous in the game of cricket.

Recently, famous singer Ed Sheeran paid tribute to the Australian legend with his sing "visiting hours" to Shane Warne along with Australian producer Michael Gudinski in front of a record crowd of 106,000 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Before the event, Sheeran even met the Warne family who gifted him a framed picture of all three of them together in the frame. The MCG was once lit up for Shane Warne during Ed Sheeran concert.