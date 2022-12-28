After successful IPL 2023 Mini Auction, Mumbai Indians (MI) sign THIS former cricketer as Assistant Batting Coach

After a successful IPL 2023 Mini Auction, Mumbai Indians have made another brilliant signing. But this it is not cricketer. MI have announced their new assistant batting coach and he might not be a big name in international cricket but certainly a great pick for the job. MI have appointed Arunkumar Jagadeesh as Assistant Batting Coach, who is a right-handed opening batter and a veteran of over 100 First Class games. Arunkumar Jagadeesh represented Karnataka in the Indian domestic circuit for 16 long years from 1993 to 2008. After retirement, he turned to coaching, and was the batting coach of the Karnataka side when they won their back-to-back titles in the Ranji Trophy, the Irani Cup and the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

His coaching resume also includes coaching in the IPL, Head Coach of Puducherry for the 2019-20 season, and Head Coach of the United States national cricket team from 2020 onwards.

Presenting assistant batting coach!



Arun has previously won consecutive titles in 2013-14 & 2014-15 as Karnataka's batting coach in Ranji Trophy, Irani Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.



Welcome to #OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians

MI have formed a great squad for IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani was a happy man when the franchise made the signing of Australian all-rounder Cameron Green. The Aussie was bought for a staggering amount of Rs 17.5 crore and will play for Mumbai Indians from the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). The other big buys for Mumbai from IPL 2023 Mini Auction are as follows: Jhye Richardson (Rs 1.5 crore), Piyush Chawla (Rs 50 lakh), Duan Jansen (Rs 20 lakh), Vishnu Vinod (Rs 20 lakh), Shams Mulani (Rs 20 lakh), Nehal Wadhera (Rs 20 lakh), Raghav Goyal (Rs 20 lakh).

Mumbai Indians are five-time champions in the league. Rohit Sharma will have the onus of leading the successful franchise like MI to their sixth record title. Only one franchise is behind them to match their success, which is MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who have won it four times.