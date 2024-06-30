Advertisement
VIRAT KOHLI

After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Announces Retirement From T20Is Post Winning T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Sharma leaves behind a remarkable legacy in T20 internationals, standing as its leading run-scorer with an impressive tally of 4231 runs across 159 matches.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2024, 02:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In a poignant culmination to India's exhilarating journey in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit Sharma, the stalwart captain, bid farewell to T20 international cricket. Following India's resounding victory over South Africa in the final, Rohit Sharma, with a mixture of pride and nostalgia, announced his retirement from the shortest format of the game. "This was my last game as well," Rohit confirmed in a heartfelt post-match press conference, echoing the recent retirement announcement by his teammate, Virat Kohli.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Final Triumph and Emotional Farewell

The T20 World Cup final in Barbados witnessed a masterclass in leadership as Rohit led from the front, guiding India to a historic win. His decision to retire from T20Is comes amidst a wave of emotions, marked by a desire fulfilled — to lift the coveted trophy. "I've loved every moment of this," Rohit expressed, reflecting on his journey that began years ago in the same format where he made his mark.

Legacy of Excellence: Leading Run-scorer and Record-holder

Rohit Sharma leaves behind a remarkable legacy in T20 internationals, standing as its leading run-scorer with an impressive tally of 4231 runs across 159 matches. His impact transcends numbers, characterized by his ability to deliver under pressure and his knack for turning matches on their heads. Notably, Rohit holds the record for the most centuries (five) in T20Is, a testament to his consistency and class on the field.

A Grateful Tribute and Team Contribution

In his retirement announcement, Rohit Sharma expressed profound gratitude towards his teammates, particularly highlighting the contributions of retiring stalwarts like Virat Kohli, and the bowling prowess of Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah. "I am very lucky to have players like this in my squad," Rohit remarked, underscoring the camaraderie and unity that defined India's journey to World Cup glory.

