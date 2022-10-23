'Agle janam mein jeetega Pakistan': Indian and Pakistani fans engage in banter ahead of IND vs PAK clash - WATCH

The India vs Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup 2022 is finally upon us and it has already been billed as the Mother of All Clashes. The cherry on the top is that the game is happening at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which can accommodate 100,000 people. Imagine 1 lakh fans cheering their favourite team and players. The fans have arrived in Melbourne in numbers and they can be seen roaming around in and around the city. The bonus is that there is no rain expected on the match day. Fans have been attending the nets sessions as well.

On Saturday, a day before the match in T20 World Cup, some fans were seen cheering for the Indian team. Some Pakisatani fans were also there, who chanted: "Jeetega bhai jeetega, Pakistan jeetega (Pakistan win win)." An Indian fan who was there replied: "Agle janam mein." That was some reply which even got Pakistani fans chuckling. It is good to see a healthy banter like this ahead of a high-octane contest at MCG where temperswill definitely flare.

Take a look at the India vs Pakistan fans banter below:

Indian audience got no chill!__ pic.twitter.com/boXC2Jhj5t — Jeet ___ (@virtuoushuman) October 22, 2022

All eyes will be on the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and Shaheen Shah Afridi. These are some contests that fans would be exciting to watch. The last time Shaheen was on song vs India, he broke the back of Indian batting, dismissing Virat, Rohit as well as KL Rahul. Along with him, Indian batters need to watch out for the likes of Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah as well. They are fast and MCG has bounce and pace on the pitch.

India will be banking on Suryakumar Yadav as well. He is the man in form and India would be hoping he has a good World Cup and starts off well vs Pakistan.