India and Pakistan have closed in the gap with top-two ODI ranked nations at the moment, New Zealand and England after their dominating series whitewash against Zimbabwe and Netherlands, respectively. As per the latest ICC ODI rankings released on Tuesday (August 23), arch-rivals India and Pakistan have improved their ODI ranking receiving crucial points for their series win recently. Notably, this will be a huge confidence booster for both the Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam-led sides as India stand third in the ranking with Pakistan just behind them on fourth on the list.

New Zealand lead the chart with 124 points following their 2-1 series win over the West Indies whereas England are second with 119 points. The Kiwis have a 9 point advantage over England but the one loss against the Windies recently has cost them five crucial points. ('Bade player ka muskhil...', Shahid Afridi makes BIG statement on Virat Kohli's form)

India have a chance to gain more points when they will take South Africa at home in an ODI series at the start of October. On the other hand, Pakistan don't have a series scheduled (ODI) after the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. (WATCH: Babar Azam calls Netherlands 'Scotland', gets trolled with 'dil se bura lgta h' memes)

Recently, KL Rahul led the Indian side to a 3-0 victory over Zimbabwe at their home winning the first two ODIs in a dominant fashion. With a number of stars like Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, and skipper Rohit Sharma rested, it was still difficult for the Zimbabwe side to show any kind of competition apart from the third and final ODI.

The #1 spot on the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings is now within sight for two white-ball powerhouses.



Details https://t.co/F6oHuYuicK — ICC (@ICC) August 23, 2022

The two arch-rivals will clash on August 28 as the Asia Cup 2022 begins a day earlier from that blockbuster fixture. The last time India met Pakistan, Men in Green created history winning their first against India in an ICC tournament and the Babar Azam-led side will be full of motivation this time as well after getting the recognation they got after that 10-wicket victory over the Virat Kohli-led India in the 2021 T20 World Cup.