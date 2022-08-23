Team India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in what will be a feast of quality cricket for every fan around the globe on August 28. The two Asian giants last met in the T20 World Cup 2021, when Babar Azam-led Men in Green defeated Virat Kohli's by 10 wickets. Since then, the Indian cricket team has had a number of changes in the team regularly with Rohit Sharma taking over the captaincy from Kohli. However, Kohli's form remains a big concern for Team India and its fans. Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi also expressed his views on Kohli's future in the Indian team. In 2022 so far, Kohli has had only one score above the 50-run mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Moreover, Kohli's performance in the England tour was even more worse than his IPL performance as he failed to score over 20 runs in a single innings during the England tour in July. (Virat Kohli's STATS at Asia Cup, click HERE to check)

The star right-handed batter then opted rest for the West Indies tour which included 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is along with the Zimbabwe tour which had 3 ODIs. Now, Kohli is set to return in the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2022 and surely there will be some pressure on his mind when he does so.

IND vs PAK: What did Shahid Afridi say about Virat Kohli's form?

When asked about Kohli's future during a question and answer session on Twitter, Shahid Afridi replied, "It's in his own hands."

Later on, he was asked about his views on Kohli's dry run of a hundred since 1000 plus days. To that, the former Pakistan skipper replied, "Bare players ka muskhil waqt me hi pata chalta hai."

Meaning, "When times are bad, you know if the player is big or not."

Bare players ka mushkil waqt me hi pata chalta hai — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 21, 2022

Earlier, Pakistan suffered from a major setback in their bowling lineup as Shaheen Shah Afridi got injured and is ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022. The sensational left-arm pacer has been advised 4 to 6 weeks of rest by the Pakistan medical team which will also rule him out of Pakistan's home series against England after the Asia Cup. Afridi had a big role in Pakistan's win against India in the 2021 World Cup as he dismissed Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in that match. (WATCH: Babar Azam calls Netherlands 'Scotland', gets trolled with 'dil se bura lgta h' memes)