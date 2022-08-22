NewsCricket
BABAR AZAM

WATCH: Babar Azam calls Netherlands 'Scotland', gets trolled with 'dil se bura lgta h' memes

Babar Azam called the Netherlands bowling attack "Scotland" after the Pakistan vs Netherlands 3rd ODI

Pakistan whitewashed Netherlands 3-0 in the recent ODI series at Rotterdam. The third One-Day international went right down to the wire as Netherlands came close to making history against a tought side like Pakistan. Notably, the hosts won their last ODI in 2010 against a major nation cricket team, Bangladesh. Pakistan's Naseem Shah was the hero of the match as he took a brilliant five-wicket haul which made things easy for Pakistan who set a target of 207 after batting first. However, all the attention was grabbed by Babar Azam later on but not for his batting this time. The Pakistan skipper called the Netherlands bowling attack as "Scotland".

In the post-match presentation of the 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan, Babar was asked about how the team performed specially in the batting department. Babar acknowledged the conditions at the venue and later on referred the Netherlands bowling attack as "Scotland". After Babar Azam's statement, social media went crazy and trolled the Pakistan skipper. (THIS Pakistan pacer to replace Shaheen Shah Afridi in Asia Cup 2022 squad)

"We tried our bench strength. Early on the ball wasn't coming on well. We were short in the first innings. But credit to the Scotland bowlers who bowled very well," he said. (Mohammad Amir's cheeky tweet after Shaheen Afridi's injury news, gets viral - check here)

Checkout the video and reactions here...

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan are set to take on arch-rivals India on August 28 as the Asia Cup 2022 begins later this month. India will be defending their Asia Cup title on the other hand Pakistan would be keen to make an impact before the T20 World Cup later this year.

