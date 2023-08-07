trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645939
Latest Cricket News: Ahead Of ODI World Cup, PCB Appoints Inzamam-ul-Haq As Chief Selector Of Pakistan Cricket Team

The significance of Inzamam's role amplifies as he is tasked with curating the team that will represent Pakistan in the highly anticipated 2023 ODI World Cup, set to take place in India from October 5 to November 19.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 06:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Former Pakistan cricket captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq, has once again been appointed as the Chief Selector for the Pakistan national cricket team. This marks his second term in this pivotal role, with his first term lasting from 2016 to 2019. Inzamam's reappointment comes at a crucial juncture for the Pakistan cricket team, as they gear up for important upcoming tournaments, including the three-ODI series against Afghanistan and the 2023 ODI World Cup.

A Return to the Helm

Inzamam-ul-Haq's return as Pakistan Chief Selector follows the departure of Haroon Rasheed, who vacated the position last month. Inzamam, known for his illustrious cricketing career, brings a wealth of experience and insight to the selection process. His previous tenure saw him play a significant role in shaping the team that participated in the 2019 World Cup. Now, as he embarks on his second term, Inzamam faces the challenge of assembling a competitive squad for the upcoming three-ODI series against Afghanistan, scheduled to kick off on August 22 in Sri Lanka.

Crucial Decisions Ahead

The significance of Inzamam's role amplifies as he is tasked with curating the team that will represent Pakistan in the highly anticipated 2023 ODI World Cup, set to take place in India from October 5 to November 19. The pressure is on to select a balanced and capable team that can showcase Pakistan's cricketing prowess on the global stage. With his experience and expertise, Inzamam will be at the forefront of decisions that will shape Pakistan's performance in this prestigious tournament.

Technical Committee Transition

Inzamam-ul-Haq's reappointment as Chief Selector has led to his departure from the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) cricket technical committee. Previously, he was appointed to this committee alongside Mohammad Hafeez, with Misbah-ul-Haq heading it. While the technical committee was responsible for various cricket-related decisions, the selection of the chief selector ultimately fell under the purview of PCB's chairman, Zaka Ashraf. This organizational transition highlights the dynamic nature of cricket administration and the allocation of responsibilities.

Financial Remuneration

Unlike Inzamam's role in the cricket technical committee, his position as Chief Selector comes with financial remuneration. This compensation underscores the importance of the role and acknowledges the extensive contributions that the Chief Selector makes to the national cricket team. The remuneration serves as a testament to the dedication and commitment required for the crucial task of selecting a team that can excel on the global cricketing stage.

