NewsCricket
IND VS ENG 2ND T20

Ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd T20, James Anderson reveals how ANGRY Jonny Bairstow was on Virat Kohli

Bairstow had some heated moments with former India captain Virat Kohli during the second innings of the fifth Test at Edgbaston. If James Anderson is to be believed, Bairstow was inspired to score his first-innings century against India after being sledged by Virat Kohli.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 02:05 PM IST

Trending Photos

Ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd T20, James Anderson reveals how ANGRY Jonny Bairstow was on Virat Kohli

England batter Jonny Bairstow is enjoying great form with the bat at the moment. The middle-order batter stroked 106 and an unbeaten 114 to play a major role in England's seven wicket win over India in the rescheduled fifth Test which the hosts won here on Tuesday. Before that, he scored 1, 16, 8, 136, 162, 71 not out in the three-match Test series against New Zealand which England won 3-0. He has credited his recent success to freedom from Covid-19 rules and also the new-born enthusiasm under new Test head coach Brendon McCullum. 

"It's the freedom we have now. We're not in hotel rooms, bubbles, having to do Covid tests everyday and we can do normal things like go to the shop, go for a beer, see your friends and family," Bairstow told the Tailenders podcast.

"All of those things accumulate together and obviously the excitement of working with Baz (McCullum) and the clarity he gave everyone."

Bairstow had some heated moments with former India captain Virat Kohli during the second innings of the fifth Test at Edgbaston. If James Anderson is to be believed, Bairstow was inspired to score his first-innings century against India after being sledged by Virat Kohli.

"Jonny was 80 not out and Virat had been going at him and sledging him a lot," said Anderson.

"I don't know if you saw the strike-rate difference? His strike-rate was about 20 before Virat started sledging him and about 150 after."

During the morning session of the third day of the fifth Test on Sunday, Kohli had something to say to Bairstow about his 'play and miss' game but the England batter wasn't someone to take it lightly.

The duo had a heated verbal exchange and at one point, the umpires had to intervene to cool down tempers.

"His (Bairstow's) first words back in the dressing room at lunch were: 'When will they learn to shut it?' If there's somebody you don't want to rub up the wrong way, it is Jonny Bairstow," said Anderson.

With PTI inputs

IND vs ENG 2nd T20India vs England 2022IND vs ENG Jonny BairstowVirat KohliJonny Bairstow was angry on Virat Kohli

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Indians become world-class citizens?
DNA Video
DNA: What was main reason behind Shinzo Abe's assassination?
DNA Video
DNA: Shinzo Abe assassination - India has lost its most 'trusted friend'
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the assassination of Shinzo Abe?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Cloud bursts near Amarnath cave, rescue operation underway
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 08, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lesson of beheading being taught under the guise of karate?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?