Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has spoken up ahead of the all-important India vs Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup 2022. Bumrah is missing in Asia Cup 2022 because of an injury and would not be part of the IND vs PAK clash. Two hours before the match, Bumrah tweeted out a congratulatory message and wrote: "Sending my best wishes #TeamIndia’s way! Looking forward to an exciting tournament of cricket."

Look out for his tweet below.

Sending my best wishes #TeamIndia's way! Looking forward to an exciting tournament of cricket __— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 28, 2022

India will be playing the opening contest of this tournament to take a revenge for the big loss vs Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022. Babar Azam-led Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets to dent Team India's chances in the World Cup. But here's another reality check: Pakistan have played less T20s in comparison to India since that match. In fact, Pakistan have played just 1 T20 in 2022. India, on the other hand, have played 28 games, winning 22, losing 5 while ended in a No Result.

Big game for Kohli as well. Apart from Sunday's match marking Kohli's return to international cricket action after the tour of England ended on July 17, it will also see him become only the second men's player after New Zealand`s Ross Taylor to clock 100 appearances in all three formats of international cricket.

He will be playing his 100th T20I today. In 99 T20I matches, Kohli has scored 3308 runs at a rich average of 50.12 and strike rate of 137.66. Though he is yet to get a century in the T20I format, Kohli has 30 fifties against his name. To play a hundred games in a particular format of international cricket, one needs to be performing consistently at the highest level. In`Kohli`s case, who made his T20I debut in June 2010 against Zimbabwe, it is persistent efforts and evolving his T20I game for 12 years.